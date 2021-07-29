Group schedules healing ceremony this Saturday at Barracks Cemetery

Paza draws its name from Native American symbolism that all mankind can stand together as a tree of life bound by common roots.

The ceremony this Saturday is an idea developed by Fiddler and Maria Ragonese, director of administration and program development for the organization. Ragonese lost a sister-in-law and a firefighter cousin when the World Trade Center in New York City collapsed.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in Lower Manhattan and on the Pentagon along with the deaths of the Flight 93 passengers in the skies over Shanksville.

There have been media reports lately of plans to identify burial sites and to return the remains of other Native American children who attended Indian boarding schools throughout the U.S. and Canada.

These two developments made Fiddler and Ragonese realize that Native American families have something in common with the families of 9/11 victims.

“It is the pain of our relatives murdered because of someone else’s hate,” Ragonese said. “We want Native people to know there are people that understand their loss and what they have been through. We are hoping to create unity.”