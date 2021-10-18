Group breaks ground on a historically accurate distillery project in Dillsburg

Construction has begun at the historic Dills Tavern in Dillsburg on a working distillery that will use historically accurate equipment and 18th century recipes and techniques to make spirits.

The Northern York County Historical and Preservation Society hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Saturday to launch its Eichelberger Distillery Project. The goal is to complete the construction by spring 2023 and to raise $500,000 in donations by that time.

“The vision of a historically accurate distillery was first conceived over 15 years ago,” said Doug Riley, society president. “Today, we are one significant step closer to making that vision a reality.”

When completed, the project will portray a thriving Pennsylvania farm distillery where visitors can see, smell, taste and learn about early whiskey in America. Using programs, history focused events and hands-on demonstrations that engage the senses, the historical society will tell the story of those who made whiskey.

This year marks both the 279th birthday of Dills Tavern and the 20th anniversary of the society's acquisition of the original Dill and Eichelberger homestead, Riley said. A press release issued Saturday detailed the local history connected to the project.

The tavern was operated by three generations of Dill family from about 1742 until the sale of the property to the Eichelberger family about 1800. During that time, family members served food and whiskey to travelers heading to the frontier.

The Eichelberger family grew the farm distillery into a commercial operation that supplied whiskey to local and regional customers. The operation included the manufacture of wagons to transport spirits to such distant markets as Baltimore.

For more information on the project and how to donate, visit https://northernyorkhistorical.org/eichelberger-distillery/.

