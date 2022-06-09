Good Old Summertime (1850): From Picnics to sprint Cars, Williams Grove has hosted a variety of activities

First settled around 1750 by David Wilson, the area was part of a land grant straddling Cumberland and York counties. In 1779, Wilson sold the Cumberland County portion of the 148 acres to his son-in-law, John Williams, who built a stone mansion on the south bank of Yellow Breeches Creek about 20 years later.

Just north of the mansion is a 28-acre island within the creek. In the center of this island is a natural spring surrounded by a grove of oak trees. That island was developed into a resort for picnics and social gatherings while the mansion became the focal point for a family-run business that once included a lime kiln, a quarry and two mills.

The Williams Grove Amusement Park can trace its origins back to 1850, when the Williams family started hosting picnics on their property, according to “Amusement Parks of Pennsylvania” by Jim Futrell.

The picnics grew in popularity to the point where people constructed cottages for summer stays. A merry-go-round became part of the landscape. Rail lines through this area greatly improved access to the site. In 1873, the Cumberland Valley Railroad leased the area along the creek and developed it into fairgrounds that hosted the Great Grangers’ Picnic Exhibition from 1874 to 1916.

By 1887, the Williams Grove venue had a 2,000-seat auditorium, animal barns, a hotel, exhibit halls, and cottage and tent areas. In its heyday, the weeklong agricultural festival drew upwards of 100,000 guests from more than 30 states mostly by railroad and horse and buggy.

The fair went downhill during World War I and was sold to Charles Markley in 1918. He was unable to revive the operation and sold the fairgrounds to the Richwine family in 1924. The family converted the fairgrounds into an amusement park that did well even through the Great Depression, Futrell wrote in his book.

Over time, the Richwines added new rides including the “Zipper,” a roller coaster, in 1933. In 1939, they expanded the offerings by opening the Williams Grove Speedway on an adjacent farm. The family added more rides in 1942, but had to shut down the park in 1943 and 1944 when World War II rationing went into full effect.

After the war, Hersheypark expanded and became the main competitor. Williams Grove was struggling until a group of local steam engine enthusiasts revived the Great Grangers Picnic, Futrell wrote. The picnic and speedway became the main attractions.

In 1971, Morgan Hughes came on the scene, purchasing the speedway and park for about $1.3 million. Hughes improved the amusement park for a reopening in early June 1972. Three weeks later, Hurricane Agnes came through the area causing the Yellow Breeches Creek to overflow its banks and flood the park with up to 10 feet of water, Futrell wrote.

The floodwaters severely damaged the amusement park, but it reopened for the Fourth of July after Hughes worked with 250 people to clean up. Six years later, in 1978, Hughes added a showboat ride, a new miniature train, water slides and a miniature golf course.

In 1980, a tornado hit the amusement park, but Hughes revived it again, adding more rides in 1985, 1999 and 2000. By 2006, Williams Grove had 22 rides and other attractions that included laser tag.

In January 2007, the Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association purchased 90-acres of the Williams Grove tract adjacent to the amusement park. That tract has been the site of the annual steam engine shows since 1959.

As part of the purchase, the association announced the start of a Sunday farmers and flea market in part to fill a void created after the Silver Spring Flea Market closed on the West Shore. A month later, in February 2007, the association held an auction to sell off items left on its property including many pieces of the old rides of the now-closed amusement park. Those items included bumper cars, tea cups and piles of wooden barrels from the fun house.

Meanwhile, the half-mile dirt track continues to draw fans. National champions like Ted Horn, A.J. Foyt and Mario Andretti have raced at the Grove. The speedway continues to host weekly programs from March to October, including appearances by the World of Outlaws.

A native of Dublin, Ireland, Hughes died on April 12, 2008, at age 88. He is credited with transforming Williams Grove Speedway into one of the top dirt tracks in the country for sprint car racing.

During the 1950s, Morgan Hughes Inc., which later became Hot Rods Inc., was responsible for importing many of the amusement park rides from European manufacturers to American amusement parks. It is believed that Hughes was the man who brought the first giant Ferris wheel to the United States.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

