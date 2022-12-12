Ghosts of Shopping Past: Honoring the history of shopping in downtown Carlisle

There’s a certain nostalgic frenzy that goes with entering the fray of holiday shopping.

Just finding a parking place at your local shopping center is only part of the battle in pursuit of that something special for that certain somebody.

These days, especially with inflation, it can be a struggle to find an elusive bargain, let alone recapture something of a Christmas past enjoyed by previous generations.

Being an historian, I think of bygone eras when life — at least on the surface — seemed a lot less complicated. Many of us come into this cycle with idyllic memories of our childhood.

For me, Christmas was wondering if Mom and Dad would ever get out of bed so that us kids could dive into those presents and tear away at the gift wrapping.

There was excitement at uncovering the mystery of what was inside each box. But there was also the torture of hanging back and waiting to play with the goods while my mom took photos of our glorious bounty piled there on the parlor floor underneath the artificial white tree.

What I don’t remember or can’t recall is the shopping part of the holiday. My parents must have had the nerve to fly solo to the stores without my explicit flight instructions. Even into adulthood, I insisted that my mom keep the content of my gifts under wraps. I wanted to be surprised.

That’s why it’s sad for me to see parents at the store with their kids directing the show. Where’s the surprise, the magic of the mystery when the holiday shopping trip becomes a commercially driven scavenger hunt instead of a parental thought experiment on what my child may enjoy.

So often, memories past clutter our minds with such Great Expectations, we’re disappointed when reality hits us with the Humbug. OK, enough with the Charles Dickens wordplay.

This holiday season, for my history beat, I wanted to return to a simpler time free of all the Black Fridays and Cyber Mondays, when kids had only wish-lists and the mystery of what they were getting seemed more a part of the holidays.