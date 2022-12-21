 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Sentinel is partnering with Tuckey Mechanical Services, Cumberland County’s FACTORY-AUTHORIZED Bryant Dealer who are sponsoring 900 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert top story
Carlisle

Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 9: Bixler’s Hardware Store in Carlisle

  • 0
Bixler's Hardware Store

Bixler's Hardware Store, shown in Carlisle in 1953, was founded in 1846 by Henry Saxon and Joshua Bixler.

 Photo courtesy of the Cumberland County Historical Society

In this series, The Sentinel will explore the history of 12 local shops that were present in Carlisle during the early 1960s.

That era featured the development of Project 61, a proposal by civic leaders to use a colonial theme to beautify and restore the appearance of the downtown. Most of the photographs used in this series were taken as an early step in that process.

Ghosts of Shopping Past logo

Each sketch in the series has information on the merchandise sold at the time along with brief details drawn from past newspaper articles along with information available through the Cumberland County Historical Society.

Bixler’s Hardware Store

Merchandise:

  • Hardware, housewares

Last known location:

People are also reading…

  • 2-4 E. High St.

Time of closing:

  • June 1984

Brief history:

  • This store was founded in 1846 by Henry Saxon and Joshua Bixler. It was then known as the Saxon and Bixler Hardware Store. After Saxon died in 1882, the store was moved from 15 E. High St. to its permanent location at 2-4 E. High St. It then was reestablished as J.P. Bixler and Sons. Joshua Bixler operated the store with his two sons until he died in 1917. The store was managed by the sons, George and Samuel, until George died in 1927. At that time, Annie Woodward, a sister of the partners, was heir to George Bixler’s portion of the business. Carrie Woodward, a niece of Samuel, inherited his portion of the business when he died in 1941. Three years later, the business was sold to J.W. Hertzler, a great nephew of George and Samuel Bixler. Upon his death, J.W. Hertzler transferred ownership to his sons, Sam and John Hertzler. On Feb. 25, 1989, The Sentinel reported that the brothers closed the store in the summer of 1984, citing increased competition, the emergence of home centers, downtown parking woes, some financial mismanagement of their own and the recession of 1979-80 from which the store never fully recovered. At one point, Bixler’s was regarded as the oldest existing hardware store in the U.S. After it closed, the building was purchased by Cumberland County and incorporated into an expansion of the courthouse across Market House Avenue.

Holiday deals (from December 1962):

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

The series

The Bixler’s Hardware Store profile is Day 9 of a 12-day series looking at the history of retail shopping in downtown Carlisle. Day 10 is scheduled to run in print and online Thursday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Christmas tree unveiled in Kyiv, as Ukraine refuses to let Russia 'steal' the festive season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News