Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 9: Bixler’s Hardware Store in Carlisle

In this series, The Sentinel will explore the history of 12 local shops that were present in Carlisle during the early 1960s.

That era featured the development of Project 61, a proposal by civic leaders to use a colonial theme to beautify and restore the appearance of the downtown. Most of the photographs used in this series were taken as an early step in that process.

Each sketch in the series has information on the merchandise sold at the time along with brief details drawn from past newspaper articles along with information available through the Cumberland County Historical Society.

Bixler’s Hardware Store

Merchandise:

Hardware, housewares

Last known location:

2-4 E. High St.

Time of closing:

June 1984

Brief history:

This store was founded in 1846 by Henry Saxon and Joshua Bixler. It was then known as the Saxon and Bixler Hardware Store. After Saxon died in 1882, the store was moved from 15 E. High St. to its permanent location at 2-4 E. High St. It then was reestablished as J.P. Bixler and Sons. Joshua Bixler operated the store with his two sons until he died in 1917. The store was managed by the sons, George and Samuel, until George died in 1927. At that time, Annie Woodward, a sister of the partners, was heir to George Bixler’s portion of the business. Carrie Woodward, a niece of Samuel, inherited his portion of the business when he died in 1941. Three years later, the business was sold to J.W. Hertzler, a great nephew of George and Samuel Bixler. Upon his death, J.W. Hertzler transferred ownership to his sons, Sam and John Hertzler. On Feb. 25, 1989, The Sentinel reported that the brothers closed the store in the summer of 1984, citing increased competition, the emergence of home centers, downtown parking woes, some financial mismanagement of their own and the recession of 1979-80 from which the store never fully recovered. At one point, Bixler’s was regarded as the oldest existing hardware store in the U.S. After it closed, the building was purchased by Cumberland County and incorporated into an expansion of the courthouse across Market House Avenue.

