Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 8: Wardecker's Menswear in Carlisle

In this series, The Sentinel will explore the history of 12 local shops that were present in Carlisle during the early 1960s.

That era featured the development of Project 61, a proposal by civic leaders to use a colonial theme to beautify and restore the appearance of the downtown. Most of the photographs used in this series were taken as an early step in that process.

Each sketch in the series has information on the merchandise sold at the time along with brief details drawn from past newspaper articles along with information available through the Cumberland County Historical Society.

Blumenthal’s/Wardecker’s Menswear

Merchandise:

Men’s clothing

Last known location:

32 N. Hanover St.

Time of Closing:

October 2020

Brief history:

In 1901, Moses Blumenthal opened a menswear store on South Hanover Street. James Wardecker went to work for Blumenthal in 1942 and continued to work there until he was 89 years old. In 1948, Blumenthal died and his son, Richard, took over the family business. James Wardecker bought the store in 1966 and was joined there a year later by his son, Fred Wardecker. James Wardecker died on Feb. 24, 1998. Fred Wardecker continued to operate the store until October 2020 when he decided to close the business and retire. The Sentinel reported that the closure was prompted by a combination of age and the lingering after-effects of COVID-19. A keeper of town lore, Fred Wardecker had a knack for storytelling. Though the years, the street served as a hub for the history of Carlisle and its businesses as well as the Carlisle Indian Industrial School. Many biographers and historians of the Indian School and Jim Thorpe turned to Fred Wardecker to relate tales of the famed athletes who attended there. Eric Klinedinst, a chiropractor, bought the Wardecker’s building in 2009. The shop included an extensive collection of memorabilia. Some of those artifacts went to the Cumberland County Historical Society.

Holiday deals (from December 1962):

Photos: A look at the Wardecker's Menswear and Formal Wear memorabilia