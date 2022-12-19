Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 7: Wenger's women’s apparel in Carlisle

In this series, The Sentinel will explore the history of 12 local shops that were present in Carlisle during the early 1960s.

That era featured the development of Project 61, a proposal by civic leaders to use a colonial theme to beautify and restore the appearance of the downtown. Most of the photographs used in this series were taken as an early step in that process.

Each sketch in the series has information on the merchandise sold at the time along with brief details drawn from past newspaper articles along with information available through the Cumberland County Historical Society.

Wenger’s Inc.

Merchandise: Women’s apparel

Last known location: Corner of East Louther and North Hanover streets.

Time of closing: Early August 1980

Brief history: With a $1,000 investment, Roy H. Wenger opened the Little Hosiery Shop in a small room at 18 W. Louther St. on Nov. 10, 1928. He and his wife ran the business until December 1961 when they retired and turned the ownership over to their son William Wenger. He operated the store for about nine years before selling out to Glenn Keller, the bookkeeper and last owner. In its heyday, Wenger’s Inc. employed 20 people at the flagship store in downtown Carlisle and had three branch stores in Chambersburg, Hanover and the MJ Carlisle Mall.

Slogan: “Fine Feminine Fashions”

Holiday deals (from early December 1962):

Slacks (fully lined)—$3.99 and up

Hosiery (seamless) – three pair for $2

Sleepwear (night gowns or PJs)—$3

Robes (quilted)—$3.98

Knit dresses—$3.99