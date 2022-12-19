 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carlisle

Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 7: Wenger's women’s apparel in Carlisle

Wengers

The Wenger's store was at the corner of East Louther and North Hanover streets in downtown Carlisle in 1961.

 Photo courtesy of the Cumberland County Historical Society

In this series, The Sentinel will explore the history of 12 local shops that were present in Carlisle during the early 1960s.

That era featured the development of Project 61, a proposal by civic leaders to use a colonial theme to beautify and restore the appearance of the downtown. Most of the photographs used in this series were taken as an early step in that process.

Ghosts of Shopping Past logo

Each sketch in the series has information on the merchandise sold at the time along with brief details drawn from past newspaper articles along with information available through the Cumberland County Historical Society.

Wenger’s Inc.

Merchandise: Women’s apparel

Last known location: Corner of East Louther and North Hanover streets.

Time of closing: Early August 1980

Brief history: With a $1,000 investment, Roy H. Wenger opened the Little Hosiery Shop in a small room at 18 W. Louther St. on Nov. 10, 1928. He and his wife ran the business until December 1961 when they retired and turned the ownership over to their son William Wenger. He operated the store for about nine years before selling out to Glenn Keller, the bookkeeper and last owner. In its heyday, Wenger’s Inc. employed 20 people at the flagship store in downtown Carlisle and had three branch stores in Chambersburg, Hanover and the MJ Carlisle Mall.

Slogan: “Fine Feminine Fashions”

Holiday deals (from early December 1962):

  • Slacks (fully lined)—$3.99 and up
  • Hosiery (seamless) – three pair for $2
  • Sleepwear (night gowns or PJs)—$3
  • Robes (quilted)—$3.98
  • Knit dresses—$3.99
Heishman's Mill, located at 1206 Creek Road, West Pennsboro Township, was recently placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

The series

The Wenger's women’s apparel store profile is Day 7 of a 12-day series looking at the history of retail shopping in downtown Carlisle. Day 8 is scheduled to run in print and online Tuesday.

