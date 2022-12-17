Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 6: Kronenberg’s Men’s Clothing Store in Carlisle

In this series, The Sentinel will explore the history of 12 local shops that were present in Carlisle during the early 1960s.
Kronenberg’s Men’s Clothing Store
Merchandise: Men’s clothing
Last known location: Corner of South Hanover Street and Church Avenue, on the Square in Carlisle
Time of Closing: Early November 1980
Brief history: The Gardner Digital Library of the Cumberland County Historical Society has a history of this store. According to the online posting, founder Samuel Kronenberg emigrated from Germany to the U.S. in the early 1860s through the port of Savannah, Georgia. He was forced to serve in the Confederate Army, where he fought until given a citizen’s pass to travel. He used the pass to move to Harrisburg where he worked at a relative’s clothing store. In March 1866, he moved to Carlisle where he owned a small clothing store called “Cheap John’s” on the corner of Hanover and Louther streets. Four years later, he moved the store to the first block of South Hanover Street, renamed it Kronenberg’s, and resumed an enterprise that was taken over by his sons William and Edward upon his death in 1893. In 1905, the sons bought the Franklin House, a local tavern next door, and moved the store to that building. Eleven years later, the brothers built what was then the largest and most modern building in Carlisle housing the store, offices and apartments. That building burnt down on Dec. 7, 1929, but the brothers built a newer, fireproof building a year later. Being very civic minded, the brothers allowed the store windows to be used for community displays and for advertising for groups like the Red Cross and the Carlisle High School Band.
Holiday deals (from late November 1961):
- Century Vanalux by Van Heusen, $5. “This new kind of shirt is unconditionally guaranteed for the life of the shirt, or your money back. Spin dry, tumble-dry, air-dry! Always keeps its bright whiteness. No resins to discolor it!”
- Jockey briefs, $1.25. “Only the Jockey brief is tailored from 13 pieces to give a man the comfort and support he needs.”
