Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 6: Kronenberg’s Men’s Clothing Store in Carlisle

Kronenberg’s Men’s Clothing Store

Brief history: The Gardner Digital Library of the Cumberland County Historical Society has a history of this store. According to the online posting, founder Samuel Kronenberg emigrated from Germany to the U.S. in the early 1860s through the port of Savannah, Georgia. He was forced to serve in the Confederate Army, where he fought until given a citizen’s pass to travel. He used the pass to move to Harrisburg where he worked at a relative’s clothing store. In March 1866, he moved to Carlisle where he owned a small clothing store called “Cheap John’s” on the corner of Hanover and Louther streets. Four years later, he moved the store to the first block of South Hanover Street, renamed it Kronenberg’s, and resumed an enterprise that was taken over by his sons William and Edward upon his death in 1893. In 1905, the sons bought the Franklin House, a local tavern next door, and moved the store to that building. Eleven years later, the brothers built what was then the largest and most modern building in Carlisle housing the store, offices and apartments. That building burnt down on Dec. 7, 1929, but the brothers built a newer, fireproof building a year later. Being very civic minded, the brothers allowed the store windows to be used for community displays and for advertising for groups like the Red Cross and the Carlisle High School Band.