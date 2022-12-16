Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 5: Smith’s Music House in Carlisle

In this series, The Sentinel will explore the history of 12 local shops that were present in Carlisle during the early 1960s.

That era featured the development of Project 61, a proposal by civic leaders to use a colonial theme to beautify and restore the appearance of the downtown. Most of the photographs used in this series were taken as an early step in that process.

Each sketch in the series has information on the merchandise sold at the time along with brief details drawn from past newspaper articles along with information available through the Cumberland County Historical Society.

Smith’s Music House

Merchandise: Started out with band instruments, sheet music and records. Gradually, the business diversified by selling radios and appliances before specializing in appliance supply and service.

Store location: Store now exists as Smith’s Appliance Sales & Services, 100 W. Suncrest Drive, Carlisle.

Brief history: Before his death on Dec. 12, 1978, Cumberland County native Clarence M. Smith taught music and owned Smith’s Music House in downtown Carlisle for about 40 years. He started high school bands in Carlisle, Newville and Shippensburg along with community bands in all three towns in 1900, 1920 and 1930, respectively. Much of the history of this store can be found at www.smithsge.com, the website of Smith’s Appliance. According to that history, Smith Music House grew and moved several times in downtown Carlisle. In 1976, William “Doc” Kronenberg purchased Smith Music House and renamed it Smith’s Appliance. Kronenberg owned the appliance store for about 41 years before selling the family business to his nephew Mark Mallin in 2017 who moved the store to a location outside the downtown.

Holiday deals (as Smith’s Music House, late November 1961):

Hoover Constellation Cleaner, $49.50. “The Cleaner that Walks on Air … The cleaner that requires no pulling, no tugging, follows after you on its own air stream. Big powerful motor and versatile attachments.”

New Hoover Electric Floor Washer, $49.50. “The amazing new appliance that actually wets the floor with clean water and detergent, scrubs it thoroughly and vacuum dries it instantly … Get rid of mops, bucket and hard work.”

Holiday deals (as Smith’s Music House, December 1962):

Records, classical or pop music, regular price $5.98, with special coupon, $1.88.

Hoover Canister Cleaner (complete with cleaning tools), regular price $59.95, with special coupon, $38.88.