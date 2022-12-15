Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 4: Baughman’s Boys’ & Students’ Wear in Carlisle

In this series, The Sentinel will explore the history of 12 local shops that were present in Carlisle during the early 1960s.

That era featured the development of Project 61, a proposal by civic leaders to use a colonial theme to beautify and restore the appearance of the downtown. Most of the photographs used in this series were taken as an early step in that process.

Each sketch in the series has information on the merchandise sold at the time along with brief details drawn from past newspaper articles along with information available through the Cumberland County Historical Society.

Baughman’s Boys’ & Students’ Wear

Merchandise: Clothing for men, boys and students

Last known location: 132 N. Hanover St.

Time of closing: Late in the fourth quarter of 1990 or early in the first quarter of 1991

Brief history: Founder LeGrand Baughman opened this store at 134 N. Hanover St. around 1950. During the winter of 1965, it moved next door to 132 N. Hanover St. The family would later rename the store Baughman’s Male Shop. In February 1990, after LeGrand Baughman died, the family had to hire outside help “at a price tag that was not cheap,” The Sentinel reported on Nov. 14, 1990. Ken Baughman, general manager at the time, announced that the store would close by year’s end or shortly thereafter. The family was renting its 2,000-square-foot storefront from Armstrong Partners, owner of 132 and 134 N. Hanover St. Ken Baughman said a business slowdown over the past few months prompted the decision to close the store for retirement reasons. The exact closing date depended on when the inventory was completely sold off.

Holiday marketing messages (from late November 1961):

“Outfitters of Boys’ and Students from Kindergarten to College”

“Gifts for a Young Man’s Taste”

“We’re ‘In the Know’ on what styles young men prefer! That’s why, if you choose a young man’s gift here, you’re sure to be right on the target of his very special tastes.”

“Central Pennsylvania’s Finest Boys’ and Students shop”