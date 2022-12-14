Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 3: Sheaffer Bros. Sporting Goods in Carlisle

In this series, The Sentinel will explore the history of 12 local shops that were present in Carlisle during the early 1960s.

That era featured the development of Project 61, a proposal by civic leaders to use a colonial theme to beautify and restore the appearance of the downtown. Most of the photographs used in this series were taken as an early step in that process.

Each sketch in the series has information on the merchandise sold at the time along with brief details drawn from past newspaper articles along with information available through the Cumberland County Historical Society.

Sheaffer Bros. Sporting Goods

Merchandise:

Sporting goods

Last known location:

163 N. Hanover St.

Time of closing:

Fourth quarter 1991

Brief history: Chester Sheaffer opened Sheaffer Bros. Sporting Goods in 1917. He was later joined by his brothers David, Jim and Nelson. The store moved to its 163 N. Hanover St. location around 1922. Though Chester died in the mid-1950s, family members continued to operate it. The last manager and owner was Paul Sheaffer Jr., a grandnephew of the founder. Lack of business and the state of the economy were two of the main reasons the store went out of business, Paul Sheaffer Jr. said.

Holiday deals (from December 1962):

H-O gauge train set featuring a diesel engine, four cars and track — $14.95, $7.77 with a coupon

Tree light set — 98 cents regular price, 59 cents with a coupon