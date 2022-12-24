Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 12: Dutrey’s Shoes in Carlisle

In this series, The Sentinel will explore the history of 12 local shops that were present in Carlisle during the early 1960s.

That era featured the development of Project 61, a proposal by civic leaders to use a colonial theme to beautify and restore the appearance of the downtown. Most of the photographs used in this series were taken as an early step in that process.

Each sketch in the series has information on the merchandise sold at the time along with brief details drawn from past newspaper articles along with information available through the Cumberland County Historical Society.

Dutrey’s Shoes

Merchandise:

Shoes

Historic downtown location:

26-28 N. Hanover St.

Most recent location:

290 E. Pomfret St.

Brief history:

Paul Dutrey was 21 when he opened the shoe store at 53 W. Louther St. in April 1922. Seven years later, in 1929, he purchased 28 N. Hanover St. where the store would be located for more than 75 years. Before his death in 1962, Dutrey opened and closed stores at other locations, passed the business to his son and then to his grandson. During the 1980s, Dutrey’s developed into a destination for customers whose medical needs involved pedorthics — footwear and supportive devices that address conditions that affect the feet and lower limbs. In 2002, Dutrey’s began a working relationship with Brian Cardin, a physical therapist and certified pedorthist. Four years later, in 2006, Dutrey’s moved from the downtown to 290 E. Pomfret St. where it continued a close relationship with Cardin and his colleague Steve Miller. Two years later, the owners of Cardin & Miller, along with Josh Beck, bought out Dutrey’s stock of running shoes and established the Appalachian Running Company. John Dutrey, grandson of founder Paul Dutrey, then sold the store to the owners of the Appalachian Running Company and Cardin & Miller.

Holiday marketing messaging (from mid-December 1961):

“Smart mothers know that Buster Browns fit the way a baby’s first walking shoe should – perfectly. They feel the way they should, too – soft and flexible. Fitted to every part of baby’s foot with the Buster Brown 6-Point Fitting Plan.”