Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 11: Cole’s Bicycles in Carlisle

In this series, The Sentinel will explore the history of 12 local shops that were present in Carlisle during the early 1960s.

That era featured the development of Project 61, a proposal by civic leaders to use a colonial theme to beautify and restore the appearance of the downtown. Most of the photographs used in this series were taken as an early step in that process.

Each sketch in the series has information on the merchandise sold at the time along with brief details drawn from past newspaper articles along with information available through the Cumberland County Historical Society.

Cole’s Bicycles, Inc.

Merchandise:

Bicycles, bicycle accessories

Location:

327 N. Hanover St.

Status:

Store continues to operate as a family business

Brief history:

The store website at www.colesbicycles.com includes the following brief history: “Cole’s Bicycles was founded in 1940 by Leonard B. Cole as a music and gun shop. As World War II progressed and the need for economical transportation increased, the business started renting bicycles for 25 cents an hour. At the end of the war, as bicycles became available again, the store branched out and started selling bicycles. Upon the death of his father in 1952, Leonard C. Cole took over the pedaled the business forward. Numerous expansions, including a locksmith department and the growth in recreational biking, grew the shop into its present form. With his retirement in 1996, Len turned the business over to his daughter, Cinda and son, Mike. Together, they have over 100 years of experience in the bicycle business.”

Holiday deals (from late December 1962):