 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Sentinel is partnering with Tuckey Mechanical Services, Cumberland County’s FACTORY-AUTHORIZED Bryant Dealer who is sponsoring 900 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert top story
Carlisle

Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 11: Cole’s Bicycles in Carlisle

  • 0
Cole’s Bicycles, Inc.

The showroom inside Cole's Bicycle store, circa 1960s. 

 Photo courtesy of the Cumberland County Historical Society

In this series, The Sentinel will explore the history of 12 local shops that were present in Carlisle during the early 1960s.

That era featured the development of Project 61, a proposal by civic leaders to use a colonial theme to beautify and restore the appearance of the downtown. Most of the photographs used in this series were taken as an early step in that process.

Ghosts of Shopping Past logo

Each sketch in the series has information on the merchandise sold at the time along with brief details drawn from past newspaper articles along with information available through the Cumberland County Historical Society.

Cole’s Bicycles, Inc.

Merchandise:

  • Bicycles, bicycle accessories

Location:

People are also reading…

  • 327 N. Hanover St.

Status:

  • Store continues to operate as a family business

Brief history:

  • The store website at www.colesbicycles.com includes the following brief history: “Cole’s Bicycles was founded in 1940 by Leonard B. Cole as a music and gun shop. As World War II progressed and the need for economical transportation increased, the business started renting bicycles for 25 cents an hour. At the end of the war, as bicycles became available again, the store branched out and started selling bicycles. Upon the death of his father in 1952, Leonard C. Cole took over the pedaled the business forward. Numerous expansions, including a locksmith department and the growth in recreational biking, grew the shop into its present form. With his retirement in 1996, Len turned the business over to his daughter, Cinda and son, Mike. Together, they have over 100 years of experience in the bicycle business.”

Holiday deals (from late December 1962):

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

The series

The Cole’s Bicycles, Inc. profile is Day 11 of a 12-day series looking at the history of retail shopping in downtown Carlisle. Day 12 is scheduled to run in print and online Saturday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Greenland’s glaciers are likely melting faster than even the most dire predictions indicated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News