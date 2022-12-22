Ghosts of Shopping Past Day 10: Thompson’s Ladies’ Apparel store in Carlisle

In this series, The Sentinel will explore the history of 12 local shops that were present in Carlisle during the early 1960s.

That era featured the development of Project 61, a proposal by civic leaders to use a colonial theme to beautify and restore the appearance of the downtown. Most of the photographs used in this series were taken as an early step in that process.

Each sketch in the series has information on the merchandise sold at the time along with brief details drawn from past newspaper articles along with information available through the Cumberland County Historical Society.

Thompson’s Ladies’ Apparel Store

Merchandise:

Women’s and children’s apparel

Last known location:

35 N. Hanover St.

Time of Closing:

Feb. 19, 1972

Brief history:

Robert James Thompson started the store with his sister Sara Thompson Johnson in 1934 at 35 N. Hanover St. His brother, William J. Thompson, took over management of the Carlisle store in 1935. Gradually, the enterprise expanded to 10 stores including outlets in Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg and Chambersburg with the main offices in York. In 1959, R.J. Thompson Inc. purchased its Lancaster store from James H. Ross. Ten years later, on May 23, 1969, Robert Thompson died from injuries suffered in a collision between his station wagon and a school bus that ran a stop sign at the intersection of routes 74 and 174 near Churchtown. Four school children were injured in the crash. Less than four months later, on Sept. 8, 1969, a merger was announced between R.J. Thompson Inc. and James H. Ross Inc. of Lancaster. Under the agreement, all the Thompson stores became Ross stores. William J. Thompson, the long-term manager of the Carlisle store, continued to be in charge of the North Hanover Street location. He also assisted in merchandising the other stores from the chain’s distribution center in York. In early February 1972, James H. Ross announced plans to shutter the Carlisle store on Feb. 19.

Holiday deals (from December 1962):

10% off “our entire stock of Dusters – nylon, cotton, acetate”

10% off children’s coats