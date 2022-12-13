Ghosts of Shopping Past: Cochran & Allen hardware in Carlisle

In this series, The Sentinel will explore the history of 12 local shops that were present in Carlisle during the early 1960s.

That era featured the development of Project 61, a proposal by civic leaders to use a colonial theme to beautify and restore the appearance of the downtown. Most of the photographs used in this series were taken as an early step in that process.

Each sketch in the series has information on the merchandise sold at the time along with brief details drawn from past newspaper articles along with information available through the Cumberland County Historical Society.

Cochran & Allen Hardware

Merchandise:

Hardware, appliances, toys

Last known location:

First block of South Hanover Street, west side

Time of closing:

Early 1991

Brief history:

Originally known as Cochran & Alcock, the store was located on the east side of the first block of South Hanover Street, according to information on file in the archives of the Cumberland County Historical Society. The business moved across the street in 1910 and changed its name to Cochran & Allen around 1920. In 1976, the building was purchased by Dennis Gotthard who went on to own Cochran & Allen branch stores in Newville and Mount Holly Springs. Fourteen years later, in October 1990, Gotthard announced that the flagship store in downtown Carlisle was going to close so that he could focus on the other locations. He estimated that half of the 18 employees of the Carlisle store would move with him to the branch stores.

Holiday deals (from November 1961):

Mixette mixer by Hamilton Beach — $14.95 “Powerful, lightweight … The newest of the Mixette family … weighs only 2½ pounds yet powerful.”

General Electric Deluxe Toast-R-Oven — $27.95 “Toasts anything – bakes like an oven, too. Fully automatic. Perfect for Brown N’ Serve rolls, frozen meat pies, baked potatoes.”

Holiday deals (from December 1962):

Dormeyer “Dixie 100” portable mixer — $14.95 regular price, $7.77 with coupon

Gilbert microscope and chemistry sets — 25% off with coupon