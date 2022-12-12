Ghosts of Shopping Past: An arson fire 60 years ago destroyed Bowman's department store in Carlisle

The plan was to keep the store open every night except Sundays until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

On Wednesday, Dec. 5, 1962, The Sentinel published a display ad that touted Bowman & Co. as the holiday gift headquarters and “Carlisle’s Big Department Store.”

In the upper right-hand corner, a rendition of Santa reminded the public there were only 16 shopping days left when, unknown to everyone, the store would be destroyed by arson during the overnight hours of Dec. 9 into Dec. 10.

To this day, nobody knows the identity of the safecracker who touched off the fire with an acetylene torch used to burn holes in the walk-in vault and half-ton safe inside the store office.

There were rumors 60 years ago that the burglar got trapped inside the burning building and perished in the flames. But investigators found no trace of a body amid the ash and rubble of what was once a thriving business going back to 1901.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, Mrs. David Myers saw sparks flying from the top of the department store. She immediately told her husband, a driver with the Empire Hook and Ladder Company, who promptly notified county dispatch.

Within minutes of her discovery, there was a muffled explosion inside the department store and flames quickly spread throughout the stockpile of Christmas merchandise. By the time the first units arrived, Bowman’s was fully involved and deemed a total loss by firefighters who took up station in the street and on nearby rooftops.

From that point on, their focus was to keep the fire contained to Bowman’s and to the McCory’s five-and-dime next door. With the air temperature hovering at 15 degrees, hose water froze in midair, coating the sidewalk, streets and ladders with ice.

As first-responders waged a 10-hour battle to save the downtown, the people of Carlisle rallied behind their firefighters. In the end, the volunteers were successful in keeping the fire contained.

Preliminary estimates put the total loss at nearly $1 million, the equivalent of $9.8 million in today’s money. The site stood vacant until the construction of the Comfort Suites Hotel in 2000.

Bowman & Co.

Merchandise: Clothing, toys, appliances, housewares, sporting goods

Last known location: 12 S. Hanover St.

Time of Closing: Destroyed by fire on Dec. 9-10, 1962

Brief history: Some of the history of this store can be found on a Carlisle Businesses Factsheet on file in the archives of the Cumberland County Historical Society. Samuel Bowman and Albert Stecher started Bowman & Co. on April 1, 1901, in part of the Gardner Building at 13 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle. Nine years later, in 1910, the store moved to the Mentzer Building at 18 N. Hanover Street, where it stayed until 1916 when it moved across the street to 19 N. Hanover Street. A decade later, Bowman & Co. made its final move to 12 S. Hanover St. on the other side of the Square. Albert Watson was the store proprietor at the time of the December 1962 fire.

Holiday deals (from Dec. 5, 1962):

20% off regular prices on all toys. “Toys for boys and girls in all age groups. Shop now for the best selection. Use our Lay-Away. A small deposit holds your selections!”

Children’s winter coats, $14.95 to $39.95. “Beautiful solids in a wide range of colors. Many with wool pile lining and fur collars. Sizes 3 to 6x. Also 7 to 14.”

L’Aiglon Better Quality Ladies Winter Dresses, regular $25 and $29.95. Now special $18.50. “Wools, Knits, in Junior, Misses, and Half Sizes. Assorted Styles and Colors. All new, first quality dresses. No Seconds or Rejects or Salesman’s Samples.”

Samsonite Silhouette Fitted Vanity, only $19.95. “Introductory special! Elegant ‘set starter’ packed with Christmas Wishes. *The price will go up to $25.00 January 1st, 1963.”

Playtex cotton & lace bra, only $2.50. “Double support! No see-through! Machine washable!”

Close 1 of 13 An Inside Look: Photos of the Cumberland County Historic Courthouse An Inside Look, a new series from the Sentinel, aims to take readers into the curious places Cumberland County has to offer from the comfort of their living rooms. 1 of 13