From the Archives: The space shuttle Challenger explodes after liftoff on Jan. 28, 1986
Challenger explosion

The front page of the Jan. 29, 1986 Sentinel edition.

 Sentinel archives

On Jan. 28, 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, killing all seven crew members, including schoolteacher Christa McAuliffe.

