Frederick Douglass pushed message of exertion in rise from adversity

“Exertion” was the word Frederick Douglass used to sum up all that he had accomplished in life.

“I used to pray that the Lord would free me,” the former slave told an audience of Carlisle Indian School students on April 7, 1893.

“Nothing came of it until I prayed with my legs and then a cloud of dust arose behind me in answer to prayer,” Douglass said. “I believe in work! Work! Work! He who helps himself up will be helped up and if he does not help himself up will be helped down.”

The Sentinel was there to report on his address to youths caught up in a social experiment to assimilate Native American children to the ways of the white man by teaching them a trade.

In his speech “Self-made Men,” Douglass defined the term as people who rise from lower walks of life without the assistance of family or fortune and in spite of the obstacles society puts in front of them.

“If you want your son to be weak place him beyond the reach of hardships and difficulty,” Douglass said. “Give him all the money he wants and he’ll meet your lowest expectations. It has never been known to fail.”