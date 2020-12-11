Food store fire in 1939 doomed once popular vaudeville theater in Carlisle

Manager John Dunbar detected smoke as he was preparing to close the Peerless Food Store for the night.

Signs of the fire in the cellar were seeping up through crevices around the floor boards of the business at 43 W. High St. It was about 11:10 p.m. on Nov. 29, 1939.

A disaster was in the making. The Sentinel reported that Dunbar grabbed a fire extinguisher and ran for the downstairs, but on opening the cellar door, he was driven back by smoke and flame.

Within minutes, the call went out and volunteer firefighters converged on the scene. The focus at first was to keep the blaze confined to the store, which was destroyed. Despite their efforts, the fire spread to the Orpheum Theater building at 41 W. High St.

Firefighters battled for five hours from the front, rear and vantage points on adjoining roofs directing 11 hose streams into the wreckage of the food store. At one point, the fire threatened the entire northeast corner of Pitt and High streets.

All told, 50 people were displaced from 20 apartments in the food store, Orpheum Theater and other nearby buildings. Those living above Peerless were rushed out so quickly, they had no time to carry away valuables. They lost everything less than a month before Christmas.