Food store fire in 1939 doomed once popular vaudeville theater in Carlisle

Manager John Dunbar detected smoke as he was preparing to close the Peerless Food Store for the night.
Signs of the fire in the cellar were seeping up through crevices around the floor boards of the business at 43 W. High St. It was about 11:10 p.m. on Nov. 29, 1939.
A disaster was in the making. The Sentinel reported that Dunbar grabbed a fire extinguisher and ran for the downstairs, but on opening the cellar door, he was driven back by smoke and flame.
Within minutes, the call went out and volunteer firefighters converged on the scene. The focus at first was to keep the blaze confined to the store, which was destroyed. Despite their efforts, the fire spread to the Orpheum Theater building at 41 W. High St.
Firefighters battled for five hours from the front, rear and vantage points on adjoining roofs directing 11 hose streams into the wreckage of the food store. At one point, the fire threatened the entire northeast corner of Pitt and High streets.
All told, 50 people were displaced from 20 apartments in the food store, Orpheum Theater and other nearby buildings. Those living above Peerless were rushed out so quickly, they had no time to carry away valuables. They lost everything less than a month before Christmas.
An ambulance driver treated more than 20 people on the scene for smoke inhalation. Five people were hospitalized, including the town fire chief Wayne Boudman who collapsed from exhaustion soon after he declared the fire under control around 4 a.m. Nov. 30. But volunteers were still spraying water on the embers for another three hours.
Not all was misfortune. Edward Graham, a Philadelphia salesman, was in Carlisle on business for a firm that specialized in generators, pumps and blowers. He volunteered to set up searchlights that helped the firefighters penetrate the thick smoke to pinpoint the best locations to concentrate the hose streams. The added illumination also made it safer for the volunteers to climb onto rooftops.
Total damage from the fire amounted to $50,000, the equivalent today of almost $930,000, according to an inflation calculator on a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics website.
Nearly five months after the fire, on April 10, 1940, The Sentinel reported that the Orpheum theater building would be torn down “from the foundation to the roof.” That announcement was made by Arthur Glaser, a local representative of the Comerford Amusement Co., the property owner. The article said the fire came up through the basement of the theater building “and ate its way to the upper floors.”
Support Local Journalism
The website Cinema Treasures posted a short history of the Orpheum Theatre that states the fire caused extensive damage to the building. That same history mentioned that the Comerford Circuit had opened a larger and more modern theater directly across the street on May 11, 1939.
Shortly thereafter, the amusement company closed the Orpheum and it had remained unused except for a few sporadic live events until the fire. Before the building was demolished in June 1940, the theater seats and pipe organ were offered to the public at a salvage sale. Such was the end of what started as a jewel of vaudeville entertainment in downtown Carlisle.
Cinema Treasures reported the Orpheum Theatre opened with a soft launch on Aug. 23, 1909, during Carlisle’s “Old Home Week." Back then, the building was so new, temporary seating had to be brought in accommodate an audience that paid five cents to watch movies.
On Aug. 19, 1909, The Sentinel reported that scaffolding was taken down that morning to reveal a handsome building that still needed some construction work. The official opening with fixed seating came on Oct. 21, 1909.
Newspaper coverage described an immense audience had packed the venue to watch vaudeville acts “famous the country over”. “There was a jam and a rush,” The Sentinel reported. “Conway Hall students kept things lively by cheering and singing.” Conway Hall was the preparatory school for Dickinson College.
The grand opening had its share of problems. The Orpheum was supposed to open for patrons at 7 p.m., but the first patrons were admitted 45 minutes later. Movies couldn’t be shown because of a problem with the electric lights. But, overall, the Orpheum was well-received. The first patrons had barely cleared out of the theater when several hundred more rushed in to fill up the seats.
Sentinel coverage from October 1909 described the Orpheum as “an attractive house inside and outside” with a “handsome front” that is “admired to all who have seen it.” It was located on what was then the busiest block on West High Street just down from the passenger railroad station on the northwest corner of Pitt and High streets.
The newspaper said the Orpheum had a seating capacity of nearly 500 in a room that was long and narrow “but of good proportions.” The stage occupied the northern end of the room with gallery seating at the southern end. There was a pit large enough to accommodate a full orchestra near the stage and a booth for the movie projectionist next to the gallery seating.
“The house is lit with tungsten lights, the only public hall in the town thus lighted,” The Sentinel reported. There were no dark periods during performances. Instead, when the main lights were off, a dim green light provided a measure of safety for those who needed to move about the room. The theater had five exits, two in front, two in the rear and one from the stage.
“The house was erected and equipped for vaudeville shows,” The Sentinel reported. The newspaper said owner/operator Peter Magaro tried to make it a cozy, comfortable and pleasing venue that offered moderately priced entertainment of the highest standard.
The short history posted on Cinema Treasures reported that Comerford Circuit purchased the Orpheum Theatre in 1928 and remodeled it a year later. On Jan. 13, 1930, the Orpheum was equipped for talkies and, in August 1931, the theater was remodeled again and equipped with a Western Electric sound system.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!