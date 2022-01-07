Farm Show saw jump in attendance after four-year hiatus due to WWII

HARRISBURG – World War II disrupted the Pennsylvania Farm Show from 1943-46. COVID-19 disrupted the Farm Show in 2021.

In both cases, the “real,” in-person, Farm Show made a comeback. After being held virtually last year, the eight-day agricultural extravaganza opens Saturday at the Farm Show Complex at Cameron and Maclay streets in Harrisburg. Admission is free while parking is $15 a vehicle.

State Agriculture Secretary Russell C. Redding called this year’s show “a long-awaited reunion after a virtual 2021 show. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture knew that the 2022 Farm Show would be different.” He strongly encouraged people to wear masks to the show, noting that free masks and COVID-19 vaccines will be available.

Although crowds at this year’s Farm Show may be smaller than usual, enthusiasm for the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show is enormous.

That’s no different than 75 years ago when the “real” Farm Show returned in 1947 after a four-year hiatus from the typical Farm Show due to World War II. During those “off years,” farm organization groups met at such places as the Penn Harris Hotel, Harrisburger Hotel, YWCA and the Forum of the state Department of Education building.

Meanwhile, the military used the Farm Show Complex to train airplane mechanics from the Army Air Corps Middletown Air Depot at Olmsted Field and later used it as a place to repair the engines.

Instead of farm displays, the Main Exhibition Hall featured classrooms, a machine shop and a welding shop. People who had shown livestock and exhibited everything from apples to pears at the Farm Show suddenly were learning to work on fighter, transport and bomber planes.

After the engine repair school was closed, the military used the Farm Show Complex Main Exhibition Hall, Small Arena and nearby structures for the Army Air Corps to set up a factory with assembly lines of people who overhauled aircraft engines. At its peak, approximately 2,300 people worked there.

Although World War II ended in 1945, there wasn’t time to get the Farm Show Complex back in shape to host the 1946 Farm Show. So the 1946 Farm Show consisted of approximately 27 farm organizations meeting at dozens of locations throughout Harrisburg.

Meanwhile, the Farm Show Complex was being transformed back into what it had been, a place to host Pennsylvania’s version of a state fair. Various military and industrial equipment was removed, walls and petitions were taken down and floors were restored. Agriculture leaders spent 1946 organizing the show – animals, competitions, judges, premiums and more.

Excitement for the 1947 Farm Show was almost palpable. On Jan. 13, 1947, people were so eager for opening day that traffic was backed up for 10 miles. In the Large Arena, all 7,639 seats were filled and people stood 15 deep at the entranceways to hear the opening address by Gov. John C. Bell Jr.

Farmers were eager to see the latest plows, tractors and other machinery. The public was eager to see the animals and the exhibits – and to eat french fries, ice cream and other foods at the church-sponsored stands. They also were eager for the baked potatoes that already were a Farm Show must. Some things never change!

Approximately 50,000 baked potatoes were sold at the 1947 show, which drew big crowds each day. Yet while attendance at the 1947 Farm Show was up, participation in the competitive exhibitors was way down – 4,004 exhibits in 1947 compared to almost 11,000 in 1942, the last show before the four-year break.

Fast forward 75 years. What will this Farm Show be like?

People seem both excited and fearful about attending the Farm Show due to rapidly increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases. Redding called attending a personal choice and advised those in fragile health to keep away this year and follow the Farm Show on PCN and on other news media outlets.

Yet people will come, based on enthusiasm shown for the 2022 Farm Show thus far.

“There’s a lot of excitement about this year’s Farm Show,” said Sharon Myers, executive director of the Farm Show Complex. “During the time it was closed, our crews made a lot of improvements.”

These include new HVAC upgrades, wider aisles, new LED lights throughout the complex, replacement of the North Hall’s dark, dingy concrete floor with a new one and new Family Living Department display cases made from recycled material.

“Our staff is very proud of their work, which gave this place a fresh look,” Myers said. “They are eager for the Farm Show to return.”

