Famous Firsts of Cumberland County: Day Two: 1775 - First Colonel of U.S. Army

William Thompson wore many hats, but his most significant role was as the first colonel of the fledgling U.S. Army.

An Irish immigrant with ties to Carlisle, he was a soldier during the French and Indian War, a surveyor of Pennsylvania’s western frontier and an early lawmaker from newly created Bedford County.

The brother-in-law of George Ross, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, Thompson supplied meat to garrisons manning the line of outposts from Carlisle to Pittsburgh. His regular shipments of cattle and hogs helped to establish frontier trade. He invested in the iron industry and became a judge in Westmoreland County.

Within 18 months of him taking the bench in January 1774, fortunes changed for Thompson and the original 13 colonies. A divide with England erupted into violence in Massachusetts prompting the start of the Revolutionary War.

In mid-June 1775, the Continental Congress appointed George Washington commander-in-chief of ground forces and agreed to raise 10 companies of riflemen to dispatch to Boston. Thompson organized and commanded a battalion from Pennsylvania that provided six of these original units to the Army of the United Colonies, a predecessor to the Continental Army.

On June 25, 1775, Congress issued a commission naming Thompson the first colonel of what would become the U.S. Army. Forces under his command helped in the defense of Boston following the Battle of Bunker Hill.

Later, Thompson led a group of Pennsylvania sharpshooters who drove back the first group of British soldiers landing in New York City. This earned Thompson the rank of brigadier general.

In March 1776, he led 2,000 men during the ill-fated invasion of Canada. Following the Battle of Three Rivers, Thompson surrendered his command on June 9 and the British imprisoned him until Nov. 7, 1780.

At that point, Thompson was exchanged for a German general captured at the Battle of Saratoga. Thompson returned to the “Soldier’s Retreat,” his country estate in North Middleton Township. He died less than a year later on Sept. 3, 1781, at age 45. Thompson was buried in the Old Graveyard between East South Street and Cemetery Avenue in Carlisle.

For years, members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians have placed a wreath at Thompson’s grave. The organization is based on the principles of friendship, unity and Christian charity. Local members raised the money for a new headstone carved from Irish marble.

