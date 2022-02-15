 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Famous Firsts of Cumberland County: Day Two: 1775 - First Colonel of U.S. Army

  • 0
Famous Firsts William Thompson

The burial site of William Thompson, the first colonel of the U.S. Army, is in the Old Graveyard in Carlisle. 

Photo courtesy of the Cumberland County Historical Society 

 Sentinel file

William Thompson wore many hats, but his most significant role was as the first colonel of the fledgling U.S. Army.

An Irish immigrant with ties to Carlisle, he was a soldier during the French and Indian War, a surveyor of Pennsylvania’s western frontier and an early lawmaker from newly created Bedford County.

The brother-in-law of George Ross, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, Thompson supplied meat to garrisons manning the line of outposts from Carlisle to Pittsburgh. His regular shipments of cattle and hogs helped to establish frontier trade. He invested in the iron industry and became a judge in Westmoreland County.

Within 18 months of him taking the bench in January 1774, fortunes changed for Thompson and the original 13 colonies. A divide with England erupted into violence in Massachusetts prompting the start of the Revolutionary War.

In mid-June 1775, the Continental Congress appointed George Washington commander-in-chief of ground forces and agreed to raise 10 companies of riflemen to dispatch to Boston. Thompson organized and commanded a battalion from Pennsylvania that provided six of these original units to the Army of the United Colonies, a predecessor to the Continental Army.

People are also reading…

Restoring History: Expert: Progress crowds out value of restoring old properties
Tales from the Old Graveyard in Carlisle

On June 25, 1775, Congress issued a commission naming Thompson the first colonel of what would become the U.S. Army. Forces under his command helped in the defense of Boston following the Battle of Bunker Hill.

Later, Thompson led a group of Pennsylvania sharpshooters who drove back the first group of British soldiers landing in New York City. This earned Thompson the rank of brigadier general.

In March 1776, he led 2,000 men during the ill-fated invasion of Canada. Following the Battle of Three Rivers, Thompson surrendered his command on June 9 and the British imprisoned him until Nov. 7, 1780.

At that point, Thompson was exchanged for a German general captured at the Battle of Saratoga. Thompson returned to the “Soldier’s Retreat,” his country estate in North Middleton Township. He died less than a year later on Sept. 3, 1781, at age 45. Thompson was buried in the Old Graveyard between East South Street and Cemetery Avenue in Carlisle.

For years, members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians have placed a wreath at Thompson’s grave. The organization is based on the principles of friendship, unity and Christian charity. Local members raised the money for a new headstone carved from Irish marble.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

About this series

The pioneering spirit that lifted Carlisle from a frontier town on the fringe of civilization has resonated through the ages as a series of Famous Firsts that mark the county with distinction.

With this series, The Sentinel is featuring 12 of these pivot points in the history of religion, education, the military, transportation, publishing, banking, communications, law enforcement and retail.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

More than 120 igloos built on frozen sea in Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News