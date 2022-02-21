Famous Firsts of Cumberland County Day Seven: 1838 - First sleeper train car in America

Philip Berlin was on the eastbound train to Philadelphia when he talked to the weary traveler.

The person had just spent 36 hours on a stagecoach from points west of Pittsburgh to Chambersburg to hitch a ride on the Cumberland Valley Railroad, of which Berlin was the supervising manager.

The traveler suggested the railroad provide a car with sleeping facilities. This brief encounter inspired the development of the Chambersburg as probably the first sleeper car put into service anywhere in America. In his book about the railroad, Paul Westhaeffer described the innovation.

The Chambersburg had a central aisle that ran the length of the car with partitions that divided the chestnut interior into four compartments. The first compartment contained several pairs of reversible transverse seats. The second and third compartments were sleeping quarters for men and were each fitted with six bunks, three along each side of the car.

The lower bunk was stationary and served as a seat cushion during the day. The middle bunk was hinged to the wall and hung down during the day to form the seat back. The upper bunk was hinged to the wall and swung up during the day for storage at a forty-five angle with the wall. The fourth compartment of the Chambersburg was reserved for women and was separated from the rest by a door with a lock. It only had a set of lower bunks along with a water closet in one corner.

Though there was no extra charge for the sleeper car service, the priority on bunks went to eastbound travelers. Heat came from an iron stove in the middle of the car while light was provided by candles. Two conductors took turns keeping watch over the passengers and enforcing company rules against smoking, tobacco chewing and making noise.

Within two years, the number of stagecoach passengers using the sleeper car service doubled. The Chambersburg was so successful that the railroad converted an ordinary passenger coach into a second sleeper car named the Carlisle. Both cars served as day coaches on the return trip from Philadelphia to Chambersburg.

In the decades that followed, the Pullman Co. tried to protect its monopoly of the American sleeper car industry by suing companies for alleged infringements of its patents. Defendants in those lawsuits often sought out the testimony of Cumberland Valley Railroad officials and employees to prove that sleeper cars were in common use long before Pullman invented his version.

Cumberland Valley Railroad went through a period of expansion and acquisition through the mid- to late 19th century, reaching the Potomac River and Shenandoah Valley by 1889. At its peak, the railroad employed about 1,800 people and served as the principal freight and passenger carrier through the valley until 1919 when it was absorbed by the larger Pennsylvania Railroad.

