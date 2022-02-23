Famous Firsts of Cumberland County Day Nine: 1909 - First Christmas savings club in the financial world

Three wise men gave Merkel Landis the gift of innovation one snowy Saturday evening in December 1909.

The trio of shoe factory workers came into his office at the Carlisle Trust Co., where Landis worked as treasurer.

“They asked me if they could open an account in their joint names for the purpose of depositing cash each week,” Landis said in the 1935 edition of the Magazine of Sigma Chi.

“They proposed to collect [the money] from fellow workers,” Landis said. “Their idea was to start with one to five cents a week and increase the deposit by the same amount every week for the next fifty weeks and then distribute the funds just before Christmas. The account was opened and in the following week the Carlisle Trust Co. announced to the public the opening of its Christmas Savings Club.”

In display ads published in The Sentinel, the bank explained that the club would start the first week of January 1910 and would allow members to gradually build a balance by making weekly deposits of any amount until the week before Christmas. The total amount deposited would then earn 3% interest right before the distribution.

Since the Christmas club idea could not be protected by copyright or patent, it quickly spread throughout the financial world and became an accepted practice among banks.

By 1965, 15 million Americans were Christmas club members with total savings estimated at $1.8 billion, according to Frank A. Mosher Jr., president of Security Savings Systems of New Cumberland. Mosher was a guest speaker on the Pennsylvania Story, a history series produced by WHP-580, a talk radio station in Harrisburg.

