Famous Firsts of Cumberland County Day Four: 1785 — First newspaper west of Susquehanna River

It was a rather bold name for a weekly newspaper published on the fringe of what passed for civilization in late 18th century Pennsylvania.

The Carlisle Gazette and Western Repository of Knowledge had a brief run until its owner, George Kline, changed the name to Kline’s Carlisle Weekly Gazette.

Much of the history of this newspaper can be found in the book, “Early Publications of Carlisle,” housed in the library of the Cumberland County Historical Society.

Kline emigrated from Germany and settled in Carlisle. He started up the newspaper in August 1785 and continued to publish the Gazette until 1817. Back then, printers eked out a living by publishing the organ of some group or political party.

After 10 to 12 years, Kline attained so much political influence in Cumberland County that he served as register and recorder from 1795 to 1804. By that time, he was secretary of the standing committee of county Republicans. But his political fortunes changed in 1805 when the party was split into two factions by disagreements over the statewide platform.

Kline supported the Democratic-Republicans drawing the ire of Constitutional-Republicans who started their own newspaper, the Cumberland Register, in response to the political leanings of the Gazette. Using editorials loaded with vitriol, the Constitutional-Republicans made Kline out to be a villain. But Kline survived the turmoil within the party and served again as county register and recorder from 1809 to 1816.

Prior to Kline’s Gazette, local residents had to rely on Benjamin Franklin’s Philadelphia newspaper, the Pennsylvania Gazette, for news. Even then, most early newspapers were four-page weeklies filled with articles clipped from foreign or metropolitan American newspapers, usually placed on the first and second pages. The speeches of state governors and U.S. presidents were reproduced verbatim.

The third page carried ads and what little local news was reported. Most of the time, the coverage consisted of birth and death notices along with local election returns or predictions. Back then, crime reports from across the country generated the most sensation. Events like the opening of a new stage line to Baltimore were done either as a news item or an editorial. For political comment, the editors relied on letters sent in by party enthusiasts using a pen name.

For years, Kline operated a print shop out of the stone building at 152-154 W. High St. In December 2013, that building was found to be eligible for placement on the Cumberland County Register of Historic Places. It has since been listed.

