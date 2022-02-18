Famous Firsts of Cumberland County Day Five: 1825 - Founder of color printing in America

Once upon a time, books had no color, only black and white illustrations.

In America, that changed in 1825, when a print shop in Carlisle published a new version of the Hoch-Deutsches Abc (High German ABC), a religious primer used to teach children the alphabet in parish schools before public education was instituted.

The lead tradesman in the production of the primer was a German immigrant and entrepreneur named Gustav Samuel Peters who first experimented with color printing in Carlisle before perfecting his technique in Harrisburg. His story is documented in the book, “Gustav Samuel Peters & His Publishing House,” located in the archives of the Cumberland County Historical Society.

While the new version was similar to ABC books published by other printers, Peters and his business partner, Johann Moser, made a significant innovation by printing the eight-page illustrated alphabet in color.

“The coloration was simple, just red and yellow, but it is the very first book with color-printed illustrations by America’s first successful color printer,” the book reads. “His color process at this time followed a basic pattern: print in black first; let the ink dry; and in two additional impressions, print yellow and then red.”

Hoch-Deutsches Abc opened with the alphabet in upper and lower case letters followed by word lists that were used to teach spelling. The pictorial alphabet matches words and images with poetic text while the last half of the primer contains a series of readings and religious lessons along with a multiplication table.

Peters was born near Dresden, Germany, on Jan. 15, 1793. After receiving a basic education, he served in the army during the Napoleonic Wars and afterward learned the printing trade in Leipzig. Peters moved to America in 1820 and settled in Baltimore to be near his older brother Christian.

While there, he worked for a foundry that cast the metal type used in printing presses. By January 1822, Peters was advertising his own business in Baltimore producing type and ornaments. By the summer of 1823, he had moved to Carlisle where he formed the partnership with Moser, an Austrian immigrant.

The partners opened a print shop on what is now High Street just east of the St. John’s Episcopal Church on the Square. There, they developed contacts with an already established network of commercial printers throughout south-central Pennsylvania along with the German-language press of the region.

From the start, the partners focused their marketing efforts on the large population of ethnic Germans who were dealing with a cultural shift that made English the preferred language. Moser and Peters knew their best chance of success was to serve as a leading bilingual press in the region.

The 1825 premiere of the ABC book ushered in future success. It became a bestseller. But the first major project tackled by the partners was a German version of the New Testament that consisted of over 500 pages with 12 illustrations.

“The man hours needed would have been tremendous,” the book reads. “Each line had to be set letter by letter and each page composed line by line. Then a stereotype plate needed to be produced by making a mold of the page and then casting the plate. The original types could then be freed up to create the next page by repeating the process.”

Moser and Peters operated their print shop and bookstore in Carlisle until 1827 when the enterprise relocated to Harrisburg. Soon after, the two men parted ways with Moser moving to Allentown to work as a druggist.

“At Carlisle, Peters established one of the first stereotype publishing houses in the United States and produced the first German New Testament to be so printed in America,” the book reads. “At Carlisle, Peters demonstrated his talents as an engraver and illustrator and made his first venture as a publisher of juvenile works. Above and beyond all this, Peters launched his color-printing career at Carlisle and so became ‘the founder of colored printing in America’ as Dr. William Egle [a biographer] described him.”

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.