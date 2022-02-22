Famous Firsts of Cumberland County Day Eight: 1872 - First version of the telephone

The tonal quality was so distinctive, the boy could have been standing in the room, but instead he was two flights down in the cellar of the workshop in Lower Allen Township.

Michael Smyser was on the witness stand, recalling that moment from 1872 when he became a true believer in the technical know-how of Daniel Drawbaugh, the Wizard of Eberly’s Mill.

The inventor had invited Smyser to a demonstration of a forerunner of the modern telephone years before Alexander Graham Bell filed his official patent in 1876.

Drawbaugh started by having the boy sing the hymn, “Don’t you want to be a Christian while you’re young?” into the transmitter of the talking machine. Smyser could hear the lyrics clearly.

The Wizard then had the child count to five in a whisper. Again, the voice came out of the mechanism.

It was 1886 and Smyser was among the witnesses who testified on behalf of the People’s Telephone Co. before the U.S. Circuit Court of the Southern District of New York.

Drawbaugh had sold the firm his rights to the talking machine for $5,000 in cash and an undisclosed amount of company stock. The American Bell Telephone Co. promptly sued, claiming that the People’s Telephone Co. had violated Bell’s patent.

Numerous Cumberland County residents told the court they saw various models of telephones in Drawbaugh’s workshop going back as far as 1864. There was reason to believe the tinkerer had developed an acoustic telephone in 1866 that had a teacup as a transmitter and mustard can as a receiver.

None of this surprised the neighbors. Drawbaugh had a knack for invention going back to childhood. Born on July 14, 1827, he was from a long line of machinists and mechanics.

In his lifetime, Drawbaugh received about 70 patents for such devices as an automatic boiler feeder, a stave jointing machine, a steam injector, an automatic fire alarm, a coin sorter, a folding lunch box, a mowing machine and a paper bag folder. He designed a clock that ran off the Earth’s electrical current and a pneumatic stone drill that workers used in the construction of the Library of Congress.

But Drawbaugh lacked the marketing and business savvy to richly profit from any of his inventions, especially “the talking machine” which he regarded as more of a plaything or novelty. He kept no detailed notes on the development of the telephone. In the end, Drawbaugh lacked convincing proof.

On March 19, 1888, the U.S. Supreme Court decided 4-3 that Bell, not Drawbaugh, was the original inventor of the telephone. That decision removed the last significant challenge to the 1876 patent, clearing the way for Bell to develop a powerful monopoly. But county residents saw it differently. They thought that Drawbaugh was the victim of big business and fast-talking lawyers. There was even speculation that covert agents of Bell had stolen the design schematics from the Wizard’s workshop.

Poverty hounded Drawbaugh to the end of his days. Eventually, he closed his workshop and moved his operation to Camp Hill. On Nov. 13, 1911, Drawbaugh was hosting a group of reporters and local residents at his new workshop. The Wizard was excited to be close to perfecting his latest invention, a wireless burglar alarm. Just then, he suffered a stroke died a short time later.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.