Famous Firsts of Cumberland County Day 12: 1940 - First segment of the America's first superhighway

It was just after midnight and the first 25 cars were lined up outside Carlisle to travel west on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

One hundred or so people were on hand to witness the marvel of a four-lane $70 million concrete roadway that stretched from the vicinity of K Street to Pittsburgh.

By midday, vehicles were passing through the toll gate at the rate of one every two minutes. Those first drivers each received a multicolor brochure from the local chamber of commerce proclaiming Carlisle the “gateway to the west.”

It took less than 10 hours for the turnpike to have its first documented case of excessive speed based on the times stamped on the ticket. The Sentinel reported that the motorist drove the 78.5 miles from Bedford to Carlisle in 52 minutes for an average speed of 90 mph, almost double the recommended limit.

There was reason for caution. Up to that point, the turnpike had claimed the lives of 19 workers who constructed the east-west highway over the remains of the old South Penn Railroad. For its 75th anniversary in 2012, the Turnpike Commission posted an online history about the opening of this first section of highway.

The history says the mountain posed a barrier to Andrew Carnegie and William Vanderbilt, who were trying to build a railroad from Harrisburg west to Pittsburgh to compete with a more northerly route provided by the Pennsylvania Railroad. Half the road bed was completed and seven tunnels were partially excavated by the time Vanderbilt went broke in 1885.

Starting in 1910, the idea began to circulate about converting the abandoned railroad line into a road for motor vehicles. This gained traction with the support of trucking firms and the motoring public. In late 1934, President Franklin D. Roosevelt saw the proposal as an opportunity to employ workers out of a job due to the Great Depression.

The online history says then Pennsylvania Gov. George Howard Earle III signed a bill in 1937 to create the Turnpike Commission. Plans were developed calling for the construction of a 160-mile four-lane highway from Middlesex Township in Cumberland County to Irwin east of Pittsburgh.

Features of the new highway included two 12-foot travel lanes going in each direction with medians, berms, long entrance and exit ramps, banked curves and separated grade crossings.

With the support of the president, the project received $29 million in grants from the Works Progress Administration and $41 million in loans from the Reconstruction Finance Corp. The goal was to have the tolls pay back the money. On Oct. 27, 1938, officials broke ground near Newburg on the first 10-mile leg of the Carlisle-to-Pittsburgh segment.

