Famous Firsts of Cumberland County Day 11: 1923 - First market in the Giant Co. supermarket chain

The Giant Co. supermarket chain can trace its origins back to the Carlisle Meat Market, a two-man butcher shop that opened in 1923 at 18 N. Hanover St. in downtown Carlisle. The Sentinel included the origin story in an article published on June 4, 2000.

Founder David Javitch got his start in business from his father-in-law, a Russian immigrant turned entrepreneur named Yale Hervitz, who obtained a loan from a Middleton bank which he used to purchase beef cattle from Milton Hershey and to start a meat processing business. As part of his marriage agreement to Jean Hervitz, Javitch agreed to move from his native Cleveland to the Carlisle area.

In 1937, Javitch purchased a store in Lewistown, and named it the Giant Food Shopping Center, according to the company history on the Giant Co. website. That store offered customers dry goods and perishables under one roof, a new concept at the time.

Two years later, in 1939, Javitch converted his downtown Carlisle market into the first self-service grocery store in the area. Javitch had food markets operating in Shamokin and other central Pennsylvania communities when he opened a second Carlisle store in 1964 at the Carlisle Plaza on York Road, according to the news article.

That second store continued to operate until 1996 when the Giant supermarket on Spring Garden Street opened for customers. Most recently an Office Max, the second location was the first food store in Carlisle to offer both an in-store bakery and deli.

Meanwhile, in 1970, Giant acquired from a Mennonite family the Hagerstown-based market chain Martin’s Food Stores, which still operates under that name. Javitch died in 1974.

In 1981, Giant was sold to Royal Ahold, a worldwide food retailer based in the Netherlands.

During the early years of its operation, Giant had corporate offices in the Moose building in downtown Carlisle, but that space became too cramped. The first purpose-built headquarters building was constructed in 1972 in Middlesex Township. That location operated until 1998 when the offices were transferred to a new four-story building along the Carlisle Pike just outside Carlisle.

Today, Royal Ahold is known as Ahold Delhaize, with a website describing its international holdings. The Giant Co. has 30,000 employees supporting 190 stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. Of those stores, 132 have pharmacies and 105 have fuel stations. There are also over 130 online pick-up and delivery hubs, according to the Ahold Delhaize website.

