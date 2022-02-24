Famous Firsts of Cumberland County Day 10: 1920 - Newville hosts first state police training academy in the U.S.

History came to Newville on Feb. 9, 1920, with the announcement that the town had been selected as the host site of a training academy.

The Pennsylvania State Police signed a three-year lease with landlord George Frey, owner of the Big Spring Hotel at Big Spring Avenue and Walnut Street. Soon, the first floor was converted into office space, a gymnasium, dining facilities and a recreation room while the upstairs guest rooms became the sleeping quarters for recruits.

By March, the first class of 30 men arrived in town to begin two months of instruction. Nearly all of them were Army or Navy veterans of World War I eager to put their training in the service to use in civilian jobs. Courses taught at Newville include criminal procedure, criminal law, criminal reporting and investigation, traffic control, mob and crowd control, state geography and self-defense.

Legal courses touched on laws governing motor vehicles, fish and game and forestry. In addition, each recruit was assigned a horse and given instructions on cavalry drill, care of the animal and stable hygiene. The hotel’s 10 acres provided ample space for stables, a horse corral and a drill field.

A badge of civic pride among local residents, the academy lasted only three years. On March 1, 1923, the state police closed the academy in Newville shifting it first to Fort Indiantown Gap and then to Hershey, its current location. The hotel building in Newville was eventually demolished to make room for the Hershey Chocolate Co. creamery, which later closed.

There is reason to believe the state police academy at Newville may have been the first of its kind in the nation. Of the 50 states, only 45 had joined the union by February 1920. Of the 45, only Connecticut, Idaho, Michigan, New York, Virginia and West Virginia had official uniformed state police agencies before Pennsylvania. According to online research, none of those states had established an official state police training academy before the one in Newville.

