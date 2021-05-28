Eagle Scout project honors veterans buried in Mount Holly Springs Cemetery

Volunteers were hesitant to do rubbings because it could damage the stone, Essig said. Instead, they used a finger and some water to clean the surface or took photographs with a cellphone.

“One of the biggest challenges was making sure we were documenting the graves correctly in the blocks,” Reese said. The name of the plot owner on the map did not always match the person buried in the ground, he said.

The paperwork behind the project was often a nightmare, Essig said. There were times when he was tempted to bail out of the effort. But Essig followed through because he wanted to finish what he started.

Much of the research involved verifying the military service of a person who may have been a veteran. For part of the work, online resources were used, but even the internet has its limits.

Casey’s grandmother, Pattie Essig, mentioned that the website Find a Grave often had photos of the tombstone, but no plot or section number to cross-check with the cemetery map. Landmarks pictured around the tombstone had limited value and a grave marker that is flat and flush with the ground could be anywhere within the cemetery.