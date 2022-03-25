Dynamite, collapsed walls and other phone hang-ups: The downtown fire of March 1924 in Carlisle

Gertrude Lau was on duty at the switchboard when smoke began to fill the Berg Building.

A night operator, she shouted an alarm after opening the window of the Bell Telephone Company exchange in downtown Carlisle.

Police officers Fullerton Speck and Herman Rinesmith were on patrol nearby. They triggered the alarm box at Hanover and Louther streets around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, March 18, 1924.

In its coverage of the disaster that followed, The Sentinel reported how that first alert drew a light response from local firefighters.

“Most people surmised that the fire had broken out afresh among the ruins of the Hertzler fire of early Monday morning,” the newspaper story read.

For much of Monday night into early Tuesday morning, police maintained a vigil over what remained of the Hertzler building after it was gutted by fire.

With hose at the ready, the full attention of first-responders was on preventing a flare-up. No one had eyes on the Berg Building just to the north of the ruins on the west side of North Hanover Street.

Rapid-fire misfortune

“The fire was then in the rear portion of the [Berg] building where from all that can be learned it originated either in the cellar or first floor,” The Sentinel reported. Later, there was speculation the fire started in an overheated coal pile or was ignited by sparks from the Hertzler building that had lodged in the rear balcony. Some believed that hot cinders had been smoldering in the walls for some time.

The second alarm at 5:10 a.m. drew a better response from firefighters – many of whom were tired from the earlier blaze and suffering colds and sore throats brought on by exposure and smoke inhalation.

By then, the Berg Building was clearly on fire. Many of the tenants of the upper floor apartments were able to escape down the main stairway to safety. Others were not as fortunate.

“Two women and a man, with their feet out of windows, called loudly for help and were reached by use of the aerial ladder of the Empire Hook and Ladder Company,” The Sentinel reported. The newspaper detailed how the volunteers deployed for action:

“The Good Will was stationed at the Irvine corner, East High Street, the Union at Hanover and Louther, the Friendship at Hanover and Locust Alley, and the Army Post Seagraves [engine] on West Louther, opposite the engine house of the Union. In a short time, streams [of hose water] were being played on all sides of the Berg Building.”

Yet, despite the hard work, the fire moved rapidly destroying the rear portion of the building before spreading to the front and burning out the interior of the first-floor clothing store. The Sentinel compared the scene to a tinder box.

After the south wall collapsed, four sticks of dynamite were tossed into the burning debris in the hopes the explosion would bring down the front wall and extinguish the flames. The attempt was unsuccessful. By the time it was over, four hours later, the fire had consumed the store and upstairs telephone exchange. Seven apartment dwellers were homeless with only the clothing on their backs.

Dial-up demolition

The Bell Telephone Company of Pennsylvania lost about $60,000 worth of equipment – or almost $996,000 in today’s money, according to a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics inflation calculator.

Phones were out of commission throughout Carlisle for much of that Tuesday. Within hours, a company truck had arrived in the downtown to off-load equipment to install a temporary switchboard in the upper floor of the P.W. Garber building just down the street from the fire scene.

“A lay-out for the resetting of the instruments was begun immediately and temporary service is expected this evening,” The Sentinel reported. “As soon as the cables are adjusted, the truck lines to Harrisburg will be connected, and later to Chambersburg on the pay stations.”

To reassure customers, the Bell Company ran a display ad on March 18 promising the restoration of toll service later that day and half the subscriber lines within 24 hours.

For a brief period that Tuesday, the company had a crew on the scene to help demolish a portion of the gutted Hertzler building. The workmen attached a cable to a girder and then used a windlass to pull down the front wall. This was done to weaken the structure of the Berg building next door, which leaned precariously and presented a safety hazard.

The next day, March 19, The Sentinel continued its front-page coverage with an update on how Bell Company workers were involved in debris removal to salvage cable from the tangled mass of wood, iron and plaster. Thousands of local residents jammed Hanover Street to watch the spectacle.

“The Bell Telephone workmen and officials were very active in the effort to restore service and accomplished some remarkable feats,” the newspaper reported. “A new permanent switchboard is being shipped…and 30 expert men in installing it were on their way here from the Western Electric Co.”

Meanwhile, a local scoutmaster offered up the services of his troop to deliver messages between the public and the temporary telephone exchange.

No relief

Elsewhere, Samuel G. Hertzler, owner of the destroyed building, met with The Sentinel, the chamber of commerce and the town burgess to rally support for a relief fund.

“Apartment tenants in both the Berg and Hertzler Buildings lost all their effects, and some of them had no insurance,” the newspaper reported. “This situation suggests that something should be done at once, but the matter is being held under advisement until tomorrow, when, if a public subscription is to be started, full announcement will be made.”

On March 20, The Sentinel ran a follow-up story which stated that no action would be taken to set up a public relief fund. Instead, the preference was for a private effort.

“No reports have been made of any cases of destitution,” the newspaper reported. “The people of the town, the business men, employers, capitalists, property owners, and others know who the losers in the fire are and doubtless will stand by them in their efforts to get back to normal conditions of living.”

Bell Telephone Company was in the news for other reasons that month. On March 18, The Sentinel reported that the industry was growing so rapidly that, by 1929, 1.3 million telephones would be in service in Pennsylvania – up from 800,000 in March 1924.

“The people of Pennsylvania are asking for 14,000 new telephones every month,” the story reads. “In fact, telephone companies are being taxed to the utmost to keep up with the demand.”

Just three days later, on March 21, The Sentinel reported how the company had recently submitted a revised fee schedule to the Public Service Commission in Harrisburg. The rapid expansion of phone service required upgrades to the infrastructure driving the need for a fee hike to support the capital outlay.

“For the last several months the company has not entirely earned the dividend on its common stock,” the story reads. “There is no prospect that it will be able to correct this situation in the future unless its revenues are increased.

“The present rates have been in effect since 1920,” The Sentinel reported. “At that time, there were 620 telephones in the State, representing an average investment of about $137 each [about $1,973 in today’s money]. In the succeeding four years, the number of telephones in the State has grown to 862,000, [with] last year’s net growth being 75,000. By 1929, it is estimated, the average investment per telephone in service in Pennsylvania will be $225 [about $3,755].”

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.