Dickinson Presbyterian Church plans to celebrate its bicentennial with Moments in History, special events

Though she was going blind, Bertha Elizabeth Lloyd never lost sight of the importance of the work.

The Newville area woman kept right on crocheting intricate crosses to share with those struggling with tragedy and loss. Her story is interwoven with the Dickinson Presbyterian Church in Penn Township.

“Whenever we were praying for someone, they received a card,” Judy May-Bennett recalled. “In that card was a small croqueted cross. Bertha made many crosses.”

Lloyd and her tokens of faith will be among the tributes shared throughout this year as the church celebrates its 200th anniversary. Most every Sunday, after each service, there will be a Moment in History to reflect upon key events and people who have shaped this ministry. The public is welcome to attend.

“We want to reach back and find nuggets in history that were special to the folks at the time and are still special to us,” said Bennett, who chairs the anniversary committee. “We want to take them further so that the next generation will have them.”

Examples include the ancient oak trees that surround the 1829 church building. The trees have become a symbol of the longevity of the congregation through good times and bad.

“One of our Moments in History will be planting another oak tree,” Bennett said. “We have planted some from acorns. Dickinson has been steady and true to its faithful members and to the community.”

Yet another Moment will focus on the Feather and Knocker. As the story goes, two church members used to patrol the sanctuary on the hunt for anyone foolish enough to doze off during the sermon. One of the two had a stick with a feather to flick under the nose. The other had a knocker to tap the person or the pew.

On other Sundays, Pastor Neal McCulloch will bring to life the ministry of ten other pastors of the church by shaping the weekly message around their letters and diaries.

Aside from weekly observances, major events are planned for every month of 2023, Bennett said. This Sunday, Richard Tritt from the Cumberland County Historical Society will present a program on early Presbyterian Churches in Cumberland County. Tritt will explain how, when and by whom the early churches were organized and eventually founded.

In many cases, the major events involve a guest speaker who will invited to join the congregation for its Coffee Fellowship for that church members could ask the person questions and engage in conversation.

“In March, we have invited all the organizations that we have financially supported over the years to a Mission Fair,” Bennett said. “We will have tables setup for a meet-and-greet where people can talk more closely with the groups.

“The July event will be a big deal for us,” she added. “A lot of things will be going on. There will be music, food and games. We’re hoping to get a lot of community support.”

While the anniversary committee has a general list of the events, some details still need to be worked out. For more information, visit the church website at www.dickinsonchurch.org/.

In addition to the Moments in History and monthly events, the church will be visited by what the committee calls Time Travelers.

These are church members who have volunteered to sit quietly in the pews at services dressed in garb from different historic periods. The idea is to represent a general impression of past church-goers, not to recreate specific individuals, Bennett said. “The historical society (in Carlisle) has been very gracious in lending us costumes to ear. Some people go to attics or sewing machines. They produce their own. Pastor Neal will refer to them in his message.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to realize that this church has been an integral part of this community for 200 years,” she added. “We are just in awe of the original members. Some of whom sleep in our cemetery. The foresight they had to plant this wonderful church. It has survived in a climate where many churches have to close their doors.”







200th anniversary events

The Dickinson Presbyterian Church in Penn Township has a full schedule of monthly events planned to celebrate the 200th anniversary of its ministry.

Many of the events listed below are general. As each event draws near, additional detail will be posted on the church website at www.dickinsonchurch.org/. The weekly worship service is Sunday at 10:25 a.m.

This Sunday, Jan. 29 — local historian Richard Tritt, photo curator at the Cumberland County Historical Society, will present a program during the service on early Presbyterian churches in the county. Specifically, he will share details on how churches were located and why specific locations were chosen.

Sunday, Feb. 12 — a Celebration of Love is planned. Pastor Neal McCulloch will share a morning message from 1st Corinthians 13 focusing on God’s love. A fellowship time will follow the worship service during which sweet treats and special activities will be available for people of all ages.

On Sunday, March 5 — the church will celebrate its heritage of supporting missions. Longtime local mission partners will be invited to share fellowship time following the worship service.

April — A Lent and Easter celebration is planned

May — A High Tea Memorial Day service

June — Graduation recognition and Time Keepers

July — A weekend long community event featuring special music, historical building tours and other activities

August — A community hymn sing and a Blessing of the Backpacks in time for Back to School.

September — A special 200th anniversary church service

October — The dedication of historic plaques

November — A Harvest home, Veterans Days service and a special service celebrating the Stuart family, one of the founding families of the church.

December — An outdoor tree lighting, a night of music and giving, a Christmas Eve service and a vintage Christmas celebration

