Dickinson College established a dating bureau for air cadets during World War II

It was jokingly described as a reconnaissance in force that commanded swift and decisive action.
A contingent of air cadets, on leave from Dickinson College, advanced on the co-ed dormitory at Metzger Hall in mid-March 1943.
“Down the street they came, singing their songs,” recalled Josephine Meredith, dean of women. “They took us by storm. Of course, we invited them in and, with the co-eds rallying around, made them feel at home.”
Proceed with prudence
During World War II, Dickinson was the host site of the 32nd College Training Detachment, a five-month course that prepared future aviators of the Army Air Force for advanced training as pilots, navigators or bombardiers.
The first 500 cadets arrived on campus in early March 1943 as enrollment was in a tailspin after the vast majority of male students either enlisted or were drafted into military service.
Within two weeks, the cadets earned leave and were allowed to date female students. While romance played a role in some cases, a bigger factor was unity on the home front.
“The co-eds admit to a motherly feeling towards the boys and an urge to do their part to help maintain soldier morale through wholesome recreation,” The Sentinel reported on March 27.
To that end, Dickinson formed a Conference and Appointment Bureau led by a committee of college and military representatives. Mary Prudence Mackie, a senior from Altoona, was appointed the director.
“Just finding dates for the boys is only a phase of the bureau’s objectives,” Mackie told The Sentinel. “We want to provide parties and dances for the soldiers. We are asking the fraternities to arrange smokers with groups of cadets as guests.”
The brotherhoods were already doing their part. On March 20, the Betas opened their house dance to all cadets who had co-ed dates. On March 27, Phi Kappa Sigma and Phi Kappa Psi followed through.
Mackie had hopes the bureau could organize variety shows highlighting the talents of cadets and co-eds.
Pick a card
To facilitate date-making, the bureau organized a system where every unmarried cadet was required to complete an index card listing such information as their name, age, address, height, church affiliation and social accomplishments.
“We got to know all these things to match them up with agreeable dates,” Mackie said. “If a boy asks the bureau to get a date for him and he has no particular co-ed in mind, we refer to the index system and use the information as a guide in getting a suitable date.”
It was far from perfect. One wise guy thought it was funny to list the name of a co-ed six times under the heading of “hobbies and interests.” His card was rejected. But index cards were not the only technique in play during the war years.
While it was active, the 32nd CTD had its own newspaper called the Eager Eagle. The Oct. 16, 1943 edition described a party at Wilson College in Chambersburg attended by 38 cadets who traveled by bus.
“Upon their arrival, the men were welcomed by their prospective dates,” the Eagle reported. “The couples were matched by cutting a deck of playing cards in half – one half being possessed by the girl and the other half was placed in a tray and chosen by their fellow.”
This method had its shortcomings – quite literally – when a five-foot-tall cadet was matched up with a five-foot-eight Wilson student. “But, on the whole, everyone had a wonderful time,” the Eagle reported.
Valentine’s sway
From the start, Mackie wanted the public involved in helping the cadets feel welcome. It was an easy sell. The surprise attack on Pearl Harbor rallied the American people to the cause of defeating Nazi Germany, Fascist Italy and Imperial Japan. Much of the war effort at home focused on building up the morale of those who served in the military.
In Carlisle, the Salvation Army operated a USO club house on High Street. Every Sunday, hostesses cooked and served a meal for the air cadets, Carlisle Barracks soldiers and any other service member passing through town. Weekly dances were held next door at the YWCA.
Back in 1991, The Sentinel published a special retrospective on the War years in which reporters interviewed men and women of the Greatest Generation. The eyewitnesses included several former USO hostesses.
“Mostly, I tried to be a good listener,” Mary Ellen Roberts said. “I often saw soldiers or sailors slip their wedding rings in their pocket because some girls wouldn’t talk to them if they were married.” Her husband was overseas so Roberts was happy to talk to anyone who was lonely.
“We felt we were helping someone else not to be so homesick,” said Mary Jane Fickel, another hostess. “We were more friends than anything. They’d be here so many weeks or months and they’d be gone.”
At one point, the USO director in town was a Major William Valentine. The Eagle reported that Valentine was instrumental in arranging the transport of about 100 girls from Wilson College to a special dance honoring the departure of a graduating class of cadets. With 450 to 500 men expected to attend, the major knew he had to call in reinforcements to help the 150 regular USO hostesses.
Rules of engagement
In October 1943, Dickinson College implemented a strict code of conduct governing interactions between co-eds and the air cadets. This was done to protect the reputation of the institution and its students. The goal was to have the bureau manage social relationships.
Under the rules, no interactions of any kind were allowed from 9:30 p.m. Sunday to noon the following Saturday. That left just a window of 33.5 hours from noon on Saturday to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday for co-eds and cadets to interact.
Even then, couples were only allowed to walk the “main traveled streets of Carlisle as far as the paved sidewalks extend.” At a minimum, a hike in the woods required no fewer than four men and women, with one woman, an upper classman, acting as chaperone. The co-eds had to return to Dickinson College in time for the evening meal. Similar rules were in place for bicycling, horseback riding and buggy/carriage riding.
Couples may bowl but only in “well-conducted” bowling alleys. They may play tennis either at Metzger or other college courts. In all cases, co-eds must wear the proper street or sports attire.
Female students may accompany cadets to dances, but only if the dances conform to college regulations on chaperones, decorum and closing hours. They can also go out to dinner on Saturday night so long as they follow the rules The “One Absolute Prohibition” was no co-ed was permitted to enter any bar, taproom or liquor store.
No social activities were allowed on Sunday morning, but co-eds may attend church services with cadets. After the service, they may dine with men in accordance with the regulations.
Good and bad conduct
At the peak of the program, there were 750 cadets studying at Dickinson College. From the start, the young men impressed faculty members. As students, they were very attentive, took plenty of notes and behaved in exemplary fashion.
“They know they are here to learn and that their chances of becoming fliers depend on good grades and good conduct while at Dickinson,” an unnamed professor told The Sentinel. Wherever they went on campus, the cadets marched, often singing in cadence.
Life as a cadet had to be stressful. Dickinson College has information on the 32nd CTD at archives.dickinson.edu. According to one source, cadets had to take 80 hours of math, 120 hours of physics and 60 hours each of history, geography and English to pass the course. On top of that, they had to endure 10 hours of flight training, 84 hours of infantry drill, six hours of guard duty, and 120 hours of physical training.
Though well-mannered on the surface, the average cadet was as girl crazy as the next guy. The Eager Eagle routinely published columns titled “Squadrons Attention” and “The Wind Sock” in which the men shared scuttlebutt and speculation. Here are a couple examples:
- “The Texas boys who recently came from Sheppard Field certainly have a way with women. Is it that Southern drawl or do the girls believe the stuff that all Texans own an oil well?”
- “Several of the Squadron A guys have their eyes on a certain young miss. They explain it is not the glamour, but it is the horsepower. She owns a Lincoln Zephyr.”
Being young and male, the cadets were also full of themselves. This was written in one of the 32nd CTD yearbooks:
- “We gave it [the college] class, put it on the map, then knocked it off with coke bottles, cigarettes and songs. When we invaded the campus, Dickinson had a heritage, but when we withdrew, she had a reputation.”
Not everyone was overjoyed by having the cadets on campus. Dickinson College maintains an online resource on the co-ed experience through the years. In 1990, a researcher interviewed Christine Crist of the Class of 1946.
The presence of the cadets disrupted campus life, Crist said. “The prime times for having classes and all the prime professors were taken up with air cadets.” She added this domination of the college by the cadets made the women and other students feel they didn’t matter.
Through it all, Josephine Meredith, dean of women, kept a heavy hand on social interactions between co-eds and cadets, Crist said. “If there was anything she couldn’t stand was anybody doing anything normal or that might be fun. In a lot of ways, she was very progressive ... in other ways, just impossible.”
The federal government cut the Dickinson program in May 1944 and shifted cadet training to colleges in the southern states that had better flying weather. While in Carlisle, the cadets took flight training at the Wilson Flying Field near New Kingstown.
