Dickinson College established a dating bureau for air cadets during World War II

Rules of engagement

In October 1943, Dickinson College implemented a strict code of conduct governing interactions between co-eds and the air cadets. This was done to protect the reputation of the institution and its students. The goal was to have the bureau manage social relationships.

Under the rules, no interactions of any kind were allowed from 9:30 p.m. Sunday to noon the following Saturday. That left just a window of 33.5 hours from noon on Saturday to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday for co-eds and cadets to interact.

Even then, couples were only allowed to walk the “main traveled streets of Carlisle as far as the paved sidewalks extend.” At a minimum, a hike in the woods required no fewer than four men and women, with one woman, an upper classman, acting as chaperone. The co-eds had to return to Dickinson College in time for the evening meal. Similar rules were in place for bicycling, horseback riding and buggy/carriage riding.

Couples may bowl but only in “well-conducted” bowling alleys. They may play tennis either at Metzger or other college courts. In all cases, co-eds must wear the proper street or sports attire.