Defining the Legacy of 9/11 is in the eye of the beholder

“We live with 9/11 every day and don’t realize it,” Wagner said. “Whether it’s getting on a plane, being at an airport, being in a major city or going to watch a baseball or football game, you are experiencing the effects of 9/11 in some way, shape or form. The famous phrase ‘See something, say something,’ that’s like a mantra now.”

Prior to 9/11, Wagner was less mindful of where the exits are in a room. He looked around less. He paid less attention to his surroundings.

As a history teacher, he has discouraged students from taking on 9/11 as a project for National History Day. Part of the reason is a house rule in the district that History Day projects need to be on a topic at least 25 years or older.

“We are so still so close to the event,” Wagner said. “Twenty years sounds like a lot, but we are just winding down the wars that came as a result of it. It’s still somewhat raw. Our perceptions are somewhat jaded even 20 years out.”

The cost

To Jeff McCausland, 9/11 will always be a source of profound sadness. A retired Army colonel, he is a former dean of the Army War College and is now a visiting professor of international security studies at Dickinson College.