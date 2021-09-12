Defining the Legacy of 9/11 is in the eye of the beholder

It looked like a scene from a disaster movie.
An airliner crashing into a skyscraper — there’s no way that could be real.
Yet when David Commins switched channels, that same footage played over and over again on the hotel TV.
“I was stunned,” he said.
On Sept. 11, 2001, Commins was in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to study the history of religion in Saudi Arabia. He was an American in the home country of 15 of the hijackers who attacked the Pentagon and World Trade Center.
Today, Commins is a Dickinson College professor specializing in modern Middle Eastern history with an emphasis on Islamic thought and political movements.
'Our Frankenstein'
In the weeks that followed 9/11, Commins interacted with colleagues who had lived and studied in the U.S. Some even had relatives in the states. Relationships were cordial. There was no hostility toward him.
“They were worried that all Saudis would be blamed for it and attacked by angry Americans,” Commins said. “None of them believed that Osama bin Laden or al-Qaida had carried out the attacks. They had different theories.”
There were colleagues who thought the Mossad — the Israeli secret service — had perpetrated a conspiracy to trigger an American response against an Islamic nation. Other colleagues were convinced that 9/11 was an inside job by CIA operatives. For some time, al-Qaida enjoyed favorable public opinion among people in the kingdom.
“That was the general climate inside Saudi Arabia,” Commins said. “It was not until May 2003, when al-Qaida carried out suicide bombings in Riyadh, that most Saudis began to realize ‘This is our Frankenstein.’”
Today, while a minority of the Arab world views al-Qaida as relevant, the broad sweep of public opinion sees the terrorist network as a fossil. “9/11 is a turning point more for the U.S. than for the Middle East,” Commins said. The year 2011 has greater significance because it witnessed popular uprisings against oppressive regimes in about a dozen countries.
Many look at the American military response in Afghanistan and Iraq as an act of an imperialistic aggressor instead of a country defending itself, Commins said. “I don’t think many people in the Middle East hold the U.S. in high regard.”
Elusive victory?
Looking back, 9/11 proved to the American public and the military that the homeland is not a sanctuary, said Edward Kaplan, dean of the school of strategic land power at the Army War College, Carlisle Barracks. The attacks demonstrate why it is important for the U.S. to stay involved in world affairs and that disengagement does not equate to protection, he said.
While what happened 20 years ago produced a shock akin to Pearl Harbor, the resulting "war on terror" is nothing like the U.S. entry into World War II, Kaplan said. In that conflict, there was a clear, difficult path to a certain conclusion.
“There is no battleship Missouri moment after 9/11 that we can look forward to,” Kaplan said, referring to the location where the Empire of Japan surrendered on Sept. 2, 1945.
“How do you know when you are succeeding?” he asked. “You can’t look at a map and say we’re closer to Tokyo, we’re almost to Berlin. The war on terror defies easy ways to convey success. It has faded for many people into the background. Those not directly affected could continue their lives.”
The irony is, by successfully thwarting attacks, the war on terror has made the American response to al-Qaida and other terrorist groups fade from the collective public view, Kaplan said. This creates a different kind of challenge. “How do you prepare people to fight in an environment where there’s not going to be that clear moment of satisfying victory?” he asked.
“Like any historical event, 9/11 will become distilled to mean different things to different people,” Kaplan said. “It will become shorthand. We will say the same word, but it will mean different things.”
Keeping watch
To Kevin Wagner, the attacks 20 years ago represent a fundamental shift towards greater vigilance in the way Americans interact in large groups. He is the social studies department head for grades 6-12 for the Carlisle Area School District.
“We live with 9/11 every day and don’t realize it,” Wagner said. “Whether it’s getting on a plane, being at an airport, being in a major city or going to watch a baseball or football game, you are experiencing the effects of 9/11 in some way, shape or form. The famous phrase ‘See something, say something,’ that’s like a mantra now.”
Prior to 9/11, Wagner was less mindful of where the exits are in a room. He looked around less. He paid less attention to his surroundings.
As a history teacher, he has discouraged students from taking on 9/11 as a project for National History Day. Part of the reason is a house rule in the district that History Day projects need to be on a topic at least 25 years or older.
“We are so still so close to the event,” Wagner said. “Twenty years sounds like a lot, but we are just winding down the wars that came as a result of it. It’s still somewhat raw. Our perceptions are somewhat jaded even 20 years out.”
The cost
To Jeff McCausland, 9/11 will always be a source of profound sadness. A retired Army colonel, he is a former dean of the Army War College and is now a visiting professor of international security studies at Dickinson College.
The attacks 20 years ago killed almost 3,000 Americans, ordinary people going about their lives, McCausland said. “They were snuffed out for something they did not do.”
Since then, the U.S. has fought a "war on terror" entirely on credit where 1% or less of the population bore the burden. The result has been about 6,500 American dead and about 50,000 wounded.
“We will be paying veterans benefits out for this generation for the next 50 to 60 years,” McCausland said, adding that the federal government had invested $3 trillion in Afghanistan, which is about the cost of the infrastructure bill up for debate in Congress.
Advocacy in action
To Erik Love, the 9/11 attacks served as a pretext for the government to accelerate what he considers an already disturbing trend. Love is an associate professor of sociology at Dickinson College who studies social movements, racism and Islamophobia.
For decades, there has been a movement underway to expand the scope and power of domestic law enforcement and national security agencies, Love said. This trend began before the Watergate scandal as an effort to discredit and disrupt civil rights protests. It accelerated in the 1980s and 1990s.
“After 9/11, the attitude in Washington was the gloves were off,” Love said. “Two decades later, the national security state has expanded in ways that are hard to justify and have caused a lot of harm.”
Years ago, the war on drugs targeted communities of color, in particular, Black Americans, Love said. Today, the "war on terror" has led to an increase in hate crime and intolerance toward Islamic, Arab and Sikh communities.
“There have been a lot of attempts to scapegoat,” Love said. “The 9/11 attacks allowed for a white supremacist idea that white people are immune from scrutiny and that communities of color is where we should focus our attention to try to protect the U.S.
“Hopefully, it should be very clear after the Jan. 6 attack on Congress that terrorist attacks on the U.S. come from a lot of different places,” Love said. “The attacks don’t have a single point of origin, no one ideology, no one religious group. No one community is the sole source of animosity towards the U.S.”
As much as the 9/11 attacks created opportunities for what Love called “warmongers and racists,” it also opened up outlets for communities of color to form coalitions to push for civil rights.
This movement has taken the form of such groups as Black Lives Matter and manifested itself in 2017 as the crowds that protested the decision by the Trump administration to issue an Islamic travel ban, Love said.
The Legacy of 9/11: Midstate residents recount their memories of the terrorist attacks
9/11 memories: "Moments of silence"
Hard to believe that 20 years have passed since that time. I recall then-Superintendent Gerald Fowler bringing the administrative team together to talk through the events of 9/11 and how it could be used as a learning experience for students.
I was the assistant superintendent for secondary education, so I do recall a series of public address announcements at the schools that included moments of silence for the many victims lost that day. I remember that we worked through our Social Studies Department to understand the current events of the days following not only in the U.S. but across the world. I know we worked with the Army War College to be cognizant of the many families that may have lost family or friends in the attack on the Pentagon. The War College was also a great resource as time passed providing speakers and materials to our classrooms.
Another area that we made sure to be aware of was the emotional toil that it could take on our younger students, particularly if they were watching the television and no one was helping them process what they were viewing. The counseling staff put together resources for parents/guardians to use in speaking with their children. Counselors were also available to assist students during the school day that needed support in the days following the attacks.
I recall how that entire school year reflected what occurred on 9/11 because it remained in the forefront of everyone’s mind.
John W. Friend
Vice President for Admissions & Secondary Schools, Harrisburg University
9/11 memories: "The impact had obliterated everything"
On Sept. 11, 2001, I was serving in the administration of Gov. Tom Ridge, who of course was later called to Washington, D.C., to helm the Department of Homeland Security. I recall being contacted by the governor’s office and told that there was an unaccounted for airliner over Pennsylvania, and there was rampant speculation about possible targets.
That, of course, was Flight 93, which ultimately crashed in Shanksville. A couple days after 9/11 I spoke to Gov. Ridge, who visited Shanksville on the afternoon of the crash. He told me that he had steeled himself to view the carnage as he flew to the site in a military helicopter. But when he arrived, there was nothing but a smoldering crater — no plane parts, no bodies, nothing. The impact had obliterated everything.
That stark vision sticks in my mind to this day as emblematic of the horror we all felt.
John E. Jones III
Interim president at Dickinson College
9/11 memories: "When I saw the second attack, my heart was now in my throat"
I was employed at the Navy Supply Information Systems at Mechanicsburg on the morning of 9/11. Being one of several employees attending training, we were informed by the instructor that we must return to our individual offices. The commanding officer then informed us that the post was under lockdown.
Living in Carlisle and working in Mechanicsburg, my thoughts went to the safety of my family and friends in Carlisle.
All televisions were tuned in on the attack, showing it repeatedly. Each showing brought additional anxiety and sadness along with questions. Why? Who? Those sentiments were felt throughout the office.
Then came the second attack — the Pentagon. My son was an officer in the U.S. Army assigned to Fort Meade. There were occasions when his job required him to work at the Pentagon. When I saw the second attack, my heart was now in my throat.
My daughter-in-law finally answered the phone after many attempts. She informed me that he did not go to the Pentagon that day and was at his office at Fort Meade. I was thankful that he was at Fort Meade, but that did not lessen my anxiety or grief for all the families who had to deal with casualties.
This attack made me aware of how quickly situations can alter our life. It gave me more compassion, concern and understanding of our first responders and the military and how important it is to stay connected to our families.
Wanda K. Hunter
Carlisle
9/11 memories: "I'm going to be stuck here for a while. A plane just flew into the Pentagon."
Sept. 11, 2001, started off as a pretty normal Tuesday morning. I had completed my work start-of-day routine checking up on my drivers and their loads for Schneider National trucking in Carlisle and phone calls were rolling in like normal.
My mind was wandering to thoughts of the upcoming weekend. I planned to take my girlfriend to Atlantic City and propose on an anniversary trip to the location where we first started dating. I soon received a call from one of my driver's saying he and everyone else were completely stopped on the George Washington Bridge and folks were getting out of their cars and looking toward the NYC skyline where one of the twin towers appeared to be on fire in the distance.
I shared that news with some of my teammates in the office and one of them who was not on the phone ran out to the cafeteria to check the news on CNN, which we often had playing for folks gathered there. They quickly returned with news that a plane had flown into one of the towers. My initial thoughts were that it was an accident by a plane flying into or out of one of the NYC airports. Folks kept cycling through the cafeteria with updates. Soon reports were coming in that it might have been intentional. Then the second plane flew into the other tower and the news quickly started to change from reports of an accident to something else.
The video footage of the burning towers on TV is something that is etched into my memory. I was a graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy on Long Island and had once performed a color guard ceremony carrying the Pennsylvania flag in one of the towers. I had been on several cruises on our training ship, the M/V Kings Pointer, near the towers in the mid-90s. I had attended firefighting school on Long Island and in New Jersey where all the NYC firefighters are trained. It did not occur to me at that moment how their lives even more so than the rest of ours were going to change forever in the coming hours and days.
I continued to receive calls from my drivers that were caught in the gridlock that was resulting in the NYC metro area. I then received a call from Tom Kopp, one of my more experienced drivers who was delivering a load right next to the Pentagon. I remember his exact words, "I'm going to be stuck here for a while. A plane just flew into the Pentagon." This was the moment when everyone in the office knew and understood that we were definitely under attack.
Several of us were Reservists and began to openly speak about the likelihood of going to war. I remember being distracted at work through the rest of that day as I continued to try to gather as much information as possible between phone calls from my drivers and customers. I remember the TV and CNN being the gathering point for most of that information as getting news from the internet just wasn't really a thing at that time. I remember revisiting one of those firefighting schools after 9/11 to learn that most of my previous instructors were killed that day, and the survivors were visibly affected and scarred.
The images of the fire fighters raising the flag, the tidal wave of dust and the burning towers as they collapsed are etched into my memory. I remember being proud to be an American as New Yorkers rallied to help each other that day and thereafter instead of falling into chaos. I remember our politicians and country unifying like I had never seen before as a result of the attacks.
My girlfriend and I, after much contemplating on whether a trip to Atlantic City only days after the attacks made sense, decided to make the trip as we both needed a pick-me-up. I proposed, she said yes, and we are still happily married.
I am still proud to be an American and wish the lessons of rallying together after 9/11 would have played out in New Orleans after Katrina and in locations such as Portland more recently. The divisiveness of our society today concerns me, so I find myself looking back 20 years to a time when New Yorkers, our nation, even much of the world rallied together in the aftermath of possibly the most significant event of my lifetime, hopeful that we can achieve that unity again when necessary.
Jeff Derr
Mechanicsburg, retired LCDR USNR.
9/11 memories: “What kind of world will she inherit?”
On Tuesday morning, Sept. 11, 2001, I was seated in a morning chapel service alongside students when our campus pastor announced that a plane had crashed into one of the twin towers. We immediately prayed for all those affected and continued the service. Thirty minutes later, the pastor announced the second plane crash into the remaining tower and the crowd responded with audible gasps and murmurings. Once again we prayed.
Throughout the day, additional attacks unfolded. Our campus (I was the provost) moved into action — checking on the safety of students who were doing internships in New York City and Washington, D.C., helping students and employees who were trying to contact loved ones in these cities, and communicating to students not to leave campus.
I sent a message to faculty requesting that they continue to hold classes so that students had a place to be with mentors in the midst of unfolding fear and confusion.
By late afternoon, I left campus to pick up my 9-year-old daughter from school where the administration had decided not to inform the children about the attack. My husband was in California on a business trip and I knew Brooke would be worried about her papa because he was scheduled to fly home that day. I remember tightly hugging her as soon as she appeared at the door while thinking, “What kind of world will she inherit?”
In recent years, I have been privileged to visit the poignant and evocative 9/11 memorial site in NYC to reflect on the lives lost, to pray for an end to hatred and vitriol, and to pray for peace and love to prevail.
Kim S. Phipps
President Messiah University
9/11 memories: "The world changed today"
At the time I was a professor of Marine Engineering at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point. Remember it was a beautiful day driving in to work, sunshine, clear. On the bridge to Long Island could see all over the city. Got to work, followed the normal routine and prepared for the day.
I went to my first period class that started just before eight, returned maybe 10 minutes to 9. My radio was playing static instead of the classical music station it was tuned to. Turned the dial, and got nothing until I came across a Spanish station from Newark. The announcer was speaking so fast I couldn’t understand anything he was saying but picked up on “jet plane” and “World Trade Center.”
Called for my colleague across the hall and ran up to the roof of our building, which has a panoramic view of the New York skyline. First view was the smoke from the upper floors of the first tower (about 15 miles away). Maybe three or four minutes later there was a fireball from the other tower when the second plane hit. By now lots of other faculty and midshipmen were up on the roof staring at the towers. It was eerily silent. I went back to my office to start calling friends in Washington at the Department of Transportation.
Told them you will not believe what’s happened. Their response was how did I know a plane just hit the Pentagon? I told them I didn’t — two planes hit the World Trade Center. They quickly told me they would call back. Went back up to the roof and after about 15 minutes saw the first building fall and then the second maybe half an hour later. The dust and smoke reminded me of the Mount St. Helens eruption in 1980.
About this time the word was being passed for midshipmen and faculty who were EMTs or volunteer firefighters to volunteer to take the training ship down to the Battery as the city was going to use it for a staging area. The rest of the day was a blur. It was impossible to get off Long Island, all the bridges and tunnels having been locked down. I spent the night in our faculty lounge with half a dozen others who couldn’t get home watching the news play the second aircraft strike over and over.
I remember thinking the world changed today, we just don’t know how yet.
John Tuttle of Carlisle
9/11 memories: "I made the decision to become a firefighter after those attacks"
I was in 10th grade on 9/11 at Carlisle High School. More specifically, I was in Driver's Ed, second period, in the Swartz building, watching a safety video at the time the planes hit.
It was a sunny, crisp Tuesday and the Fowler Building was being constructed at the time. Students would have to walk outside along West Penn Street to get to what is now known as the McGowan building. Third period for me was math in McGowan, so it was during this walk that my friend Jon Bert first told me a plane crashed into the towers in NYC.
At first I had thought it was an accident. No more information was shared during math, but in my next period I finally got access to radio broadcasts detailing the tragedy that was unfolding. Then, in subsequent periods, teachers had the national broadcasts (which were being simulcast on every single U.S. channel) of the full scale of the attack. I remember all activities being canceled at Carlisle, and I was glued to coverage from ground zero when I got home.
9/11 left a real lasting impression on me that developed into my career now. I made the decision to become a firefighter after those attacks. My cousin had become one in New Jersey and I remember being concerned that, because the towers were visible across the river, he would have been there, too. I remember worrying about military friends at school, making sure their families were safe from the Pentagon attack, especially those who had just moved away.
From then on, in my locker I had a radio tuned to a news station that I was prepared to switch on in case of another attack. The struggle for emergency, verified information really bothered me. I think it played into my desire to be a public information officer here locally. The events of that day certainly set my life on it's present trajectory, I just wish it could have happened under better circumstances.
Nathan A. Harig
Assistant Chief for Administration at Cumberland Goodwill EMS
9/11 memories: "Our generation's Pearl Harbor"
On Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, I stopped by my business office early and then headed to my office at the courthouse.
A few minutes after 9 a.m., my cellphone rang. It was my wife Karen.
It was unusual for her to call me at that time of day. She shared that the news had just reported that a plane had crashed into a tower of the World Trade Center. It was not reported on the station she was watching what type of plane it was. I recall thinking that it must have been an accident involving a private plane.
Shortly thereafter our chief clerk, John Ward, came to my office to report that two commercial airliners had crashed into both towers. We both concurred that these were intentional acts. We immediately went to the county's Emergency Operations Center, which was located at the time in the prison.
We were soon joined by Commissioners Nancy Besch and Earl Keller.
We activated emergency plans and remained in continuous contact with federal, state and local officials. Of particular concern, especially after a third airliner crashed into the Pentagon, was the security of Carlisle Barracks. Many people do not realize that the operations of much of the Army can be directed and coordinated through the substantial data and communication facilities at Carlisle Barracks. In the event of an attack on that facility the county would have a significant role in coordinating emergency response.
As I had time I gazed at the television screen. I noted the black smoke rising from the towers at an angle into the sky. I specifically recall thinking how it reminded me of the news footage of smoke rising from the burning ships in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. My thought was this will be our generation's Pearl Harbor.
Rick Rovegno is a former Cumberland County Commissioner and owns and operates Rovegno’s of Carlisle, Rovegno Properties and Rovegno Real Estate Partners.
9/11 memories: "Evil had come out of a clear blue sky"
Terrorists had attacked the World Trade Center — or so I’d been told — and I was praying in the church library with a woman I had just met. Cynthia. One of our preschool moms. Earlier on that unbelievably clear blue morning, her husband had left for work on the 84th floor of Tower 2, and she had just heard the news. She was looking for her daughter. She was looking for hope.
Instead, she got platitudes. They were all I had to give. Incapable of believing that such an unimaginable tragedy had struck, I told her that her husband would surely be OK.
When Cynthia and her daughter left, my television at home finally confirmed everything that I dared not believe: Evil had come out of a clear blue sky.
I had always assumed the best of people and life. I learned on 9/11 that people of faith must believe as much in the reality of evil as in the reality of God.
Two years later Cynthia remarried. Months after that, I baptized her new baby girl. That child, born of pain, grief and hope, is starting college this fall with other students who have no idea how the world changed on Sept. 11. This is the only world they have ever known — a world where the unthinkable isn’t just thinkable, it happens, with shocking regularity.
Jeff Gibelius was the pastor of Pluckemin Presbyterian Church, New Jersey, on Sept. 11, 2001. He became pastor of Second Presbyterian Church, Carlisle, in 2007.
