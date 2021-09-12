 Skip to main content
Defining the Legacy of 9/11 is in the eye of the beholder
Defining the Legacy of 9/11 is in the eye of the beholder

It looked like a scene from a disaster movie.

An airliner crashing into a skyscraper — there’s no way that could be real.

Yet when David Commins switched channels, that same footage played over and over again on the hotel TV.

“I was stunned,” he said.

On Sept. 11, 2001, Commins was in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to study the history of religion in Saudi Arabia. He was an American in the home country of 15 of the hijackers who attacked the Pentagon and World Trade Center.

Today, Commins is a Dickinson College professor specializing in modern Middle Eastern history with an emphasis on Islamic thought and political movements.

'Our Frankenstein'

In the weeks that followed 9/11, Commins interacted with colleagues who had lived and studied in the U.S. Some even had relatives in the states. Relationships were cordial. There was no hostility toward him.

“They were worried that all Saudis would be blamed for it and attacked by angry Americans,” Commins said. “None of them believed that Osama bin Laden or al-Qaida had carried out the attacks. They had different theories.”

There were colleagues who thought the Mossad — the Israeli secret service — had perpetrated a conspiracy to trigger an American response against an Islamic nation. Other colleagues were convinced that 9/11 was an inside job by CIA operatives. For some time, al-Qaida enjoyed favorable public opinion among people in the kingdom.

“That was the general climate inside Saudi Arabia,” Commins said. “It was not until May 2003, when al-Qaida carried out suicide bombings in Riyadh, that most Saudis began to realize ‘This is our Frankenstein.’”

Today, while a minority of the Arab world views al-Qaida as relevant, the broad sweep of public opinion sees the terrorist network as a fossil. “9/11 is a turning point more for the U.S. than for the Middle East,” Commins said. The year 2011 has greater significance because it witnessed popular uprisings against oppressive regimes in about a dozen countries.

Many look at the American military response in Afghanistan and Iraq as an act of an imperialistic aggressor instead of a country defending itself, Commins said. “I don’t think many people in the Middle East hold the U.S. in high regard.”

Elusive victory?

Looking back, 9/11 proved to the American public and the military that the homeland is not a sanctuary, said Edward Kaplan, dean of the school of strategic land power at the Army War College, Carlisle Barracks. The attacks demonstrate why it is important for the U.S. to stay involved in world affairs and that disengagement does not equate to protection, he said.

While what happened 20 years ago produced a shock akin to Pearl Harbor, the resulting "war on terror" is nothing like the U.S. entry into World War II, Kaplan said. In that conflict, there was a clear, difficult path to a certain conclusion.

“There is no battleship Missouri moment after 9/11 that we can look forward to,” Kaplan said, referring to the location where the Empire of Japan surrendered on Sept. 2, 1945.

“How do you know when you are succeeding?” he asked. “You can’t look at a map and say we’re closer to Tokyo, we’re almost to Berlin. The war on terror defies easy ways to convey success. It has faded for many people into the background. Those not directly affected could continue their lives.”

The irony is, by successfully thwarting attacks, the war on terror has made the American response to al-Qaida and other terrorist groups fade from the collective public view, Kaplan said. This creates a different kind of challenge. “How do you prepare people to fight in an environment where there’s not going to be that clear moment of satisfying victory?” he asked.

“Like any historical event, 9/11 will become distilled to mean different things to different people,” Kaplan said. “It will become shorthand. We will say the same word, but it will mean different things.”

Keeping watch

To Kevin Wagner, the attacks 20 years ago represent a fundamental shift towards greater vigilance in the way Americans interact in large groups. He is the social studies department head for grades 6-12 for the Carlisle Area School District.

“We live with 9/11 every day and don’t realize it,” Wagner said. “Whether it’s getting on a plane, being at an airport, being in a major city or going to watch a baseball or football game, you are experiencing the effects of 9/11 in some way, shape or form. The famous phrase ‘See something, say something,’ that’s like a mantra now.”

Prior to 9/11, Wagner was less mindful of where the exits are in a room. He looked around less. He paid less attention to his surroundings.

As a history teacher, he has discouraged students from taking on 9/11 as a project for National History Day. Part of the reason is a house rule in the district that History Day projects need to be on a topic at least 25 years or older.

“We are so still so close to the event,” Wagner said. “Twenty years sounds like a lot, but we are just winding down the wars that came as a result of it. It’s still somewhat raw. Our perceptions are somewhat jaded even 20 years out.”

The cost

To Jeff McCausland, 9/11 will always be a source of profound sadness. A retired Army colonel, he is a former dean of the Army War College and is now a visiting professor of international security studies at Dickinson College.

The attacks 20 years ago killed almost 3,000 Americans, ordinary people going about their lives, McCausland said. “They were snuffed out for something they did not do.”

Since then, the U.S. has fought a "war on terror" entirely on credit where 1% or less of the population bore the burden. The result has been about 6,500 American dead and about 50,000 wounded.

“We will be paying veterans benefits out for this generation for the next 50 to 60 years,” McCausland said, adding that the federal government had invested $3 trillion in Afghanistan, which is about the cost of the infrastructure bill up for debate in Congress.

Advocacy in action

To Erik Love, the 9/11 attacks served as a pretext for the government to accelerate what he considers an already disturbing trend. Love is an associate professor of sociology at Dickinson College who studies social movements, racism and Islamophobia.

For decades, there has been a movement underway to expand the scope and power of domestic law enforcement and national security agencies, Love said. This trend began before the Watergate scandal as an effort to discredit and disrupt civil rights protests. It accelerated in the 1980s and 1990s.

“After 9/11, the attitude in Washington was the gloves were off,” Love said. “Two decades later, the national security state has expanded in ways that are hard to justify and have caused a lot of harm.”

Years ago, the war on drugs targeted communities of color, in particular, Black Americans, Love said. Today, the "war on terror" has led to an increase in hate crime and intolerance toward Islamic, Arab and Sikh communities.

“There have been a lot of attempts to scapegoat,” Love said. “The 9/11 attacks allowed for a white supremacist idea that white people are immune from scrutiny and that communities of color is where we should focus our attention to try to protect the U.S.

“Hopefully, it should be very clear after the Jan. 6 attack on Congress that terrorist attacks on the U.S. come from a lot of different places,” Love said. “The attacks don’t have a single point of origin, no one ideology, no one religious group. No one community is the sole source of animosity towards the U.S.”

As much as the 9/11 attacks created opportunities for what Love called “warmongers and racists,” it also opened up outlets for communities of color to form coalitions to push for civil rights.

This movement has taken the form of such groups as Black Lives Matter and manifested itself in 2017 as the crowds that protested the decision by the Trump administration to issue an Islamic travel ban, Love said.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

