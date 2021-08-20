Cumberland County to add names of Civil War veterans to Soldiers' Monument

Five names of veterans from Cumberland County who fought in the U.S. Civil War will be added to the county’s Soldiers' Monument on the Square in Carlisle.

The county commissioners on Thursday voted to approve the modification of the county monument, and to accept a donation from the Cumberland County Historical Society to pay for the work.

The additions come on the 150th anniversary of the monument being dedicated in 1871.

County staff have been working with the historical society and local history author Randy Watts to identify Civil War soldiers from the county who were not on the monument when it was first erected, county Chief Clerk Stacy Snyder said.

The monument was originally constructed through a grassroots campaign featuring local fairs and fundraising events in the years following the war, according to research from the historical society.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The historical society will pay the cost of producing and installing the five additional placards to the monument; the maximum cost is estimated at $1,500.

The county also added in a press release that verification of a sixth solider is nearing completion.