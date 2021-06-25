Cumberland County posts colonial documents on archives webpage

Researchers and local residents now have access to more than 10,650 preserved original colonial documents from 1761 to 1776 on Cumberland County’s archival webpage.
The project was made possible by a $15,000 Records Care Grant from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission and matched by county records improvement funds. The archives can be found on the county website at ccpa.net.
The two-year grant complemented a larger project to preserve the prothonotary’s civil care documents from 1750, the founding year of Cumberland County, to 1776.
“Many of the documents transferred to the archives come to us folded, dirty and torn,” said county archivist Barbara Bartos, who supervised the project. “The records have been moved several times since 1750, have been through fires and were in desperate need of preservation.”
Merri Lou Schaumann, a local historian familiar with colonial court documents and county history, implemented the project by cleaning, flattening, inventorying and placing the documents in acid-free folders and boxes. Not part of the grant, archives staff scanned the documents to have back-up copies and to provide online access.
The documents contain historic information not found elsewhere including the Appearance Docket Papers for civil cases. Numerous cases document the early law careers of George Ross, James Smith and James Wilson, three signers of the Declaration of Independence who practiced law in Cumberland County. Wilson also signed the U.S. Constitution.
In addition to aiding with genealogical research, the documents show the colonial period in the county as a debt economy.
These early documents also reveal the area as a trading center, including many cases involving George Croghan, an Irish immigrant, Indian trader and land speculator who launched one of the largest and most effective British trade networks in America in the 1740s.
Cases dropped from 1758 to 1760 and reflect the unsettled period due to the French and Indian War. The archives records hold civil cases from a time when the county stretched beyond its current territory to the western Pennsylvania border.
In 1770, Cumberland County included parts of Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Fayette, Franklin, Fulton, Greene, Huntingdon, Indiana, Mifflin, Perry, Snyder, Somerset, Union, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
A number of colonial documents have been discovered for sale on eBay as well as in private collections. Possessing legal county records is unlawful and information to assist the county in recovering documents that belong to Cumberland County residents is sought.
For more information, contact the county archives at 717-240-7886.
