Cumberland County posts colonial documents on archives webpage

Researchers and local residents now have access to more than 10,650 preserved original colonial documents from 1761 to 1776 on Cumberland County’s archival webpage.

The project was made possible by a $15,000 Records Care Grant from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission and matched by county records improvement funds. The archives can be found on the county website at ccpa.net.

The two-year grant complemented a larger project to preserve the prothonotary’s civil care documents from 1750, the founding year of Cumberland County, to 1776.

“Many of the documents transferred to the archives come to us folded, dirty and torn,” said county archivist Barbara Bartos, who supervised the project. “The records have been moved several times since 1750, have been through fires and were in desperate need of preservation.”

Merri Lou Schaumann, a local historian familiar with colonial court documents and county history, implemented the project by cleaning, flattening, inventorying and placing the documents in acid-free folders and boxes. Not part of the grant, archives staff scanned the documents to have back-up copies and to provide online access.