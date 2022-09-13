Cumberland County History: Man charged in 1884 abortion case resulting in death of local woman

When the law caught up with Charles Railing, he offered no resistance.

The Southampton Township man surrendered to the sheriff of Dickinson County, Kansas.

“I expected it,” Railing said, when advised of the arrest warrant. He climbed down from the wagon where he was stacking grain on a farm about 18 miles outside Abilene.

Looking on, Jeremiah Zeamer, editor of the American Volunteer of Carlisle, concluded that, deep down, Railing was grief-stricken by the death of Annie Faust of Milltown, Cumberland County.

Almost six months had past since the woman died from what authorities believed was malpractice brought on by a miscarriage. It was thought at the time that Railing had instigated the abortion.

On July 22, 1884, The Sentinel published a story praising Zeamer for the role he played in the apprehension of the fugitive who left the area and traveled west.

There was speculation by the newspaper that Railing had reached a breaking point.

“He worked ... among the farmers and the fact of his coming around among people formerly from this county shows that he was tired evading justice and cared little whether he was arrested or not,” The Sentinel reported.

Zeamer had a tip on the whereabouts of the fugitive from a postmark on a letter Railing’s parents received from the Hosfeldt family who lived in McPherson, Kansas. The Hosfeldts used to live in Cumberland County and knew the Railing family before Charles was born. That clue generated other leads that eventually guided Zeamer and the sheriff to the farm where the fugitive worked.

Zeamer and Railing arrived by train in Carlisle early on the morning of July 22. The editor became an instant celebrity.

“The capture was soon noised abroad,” The Sentinel reported. “After Mr. Zeamer procured some needed rest, and appeared on the street, he was heartily congratulated for the neat piece of detective work he had accomplished.”

On Feb. 3, 1885, The Sentinel reported on the county budget for 1884, in which Zeamer received $137.35 for “detectives’ expenses” and $100 as the reward for bringing Railing to justice.

Case particulars

In its July 1884 coverage, The Sentinel reminded readers of the details of the case. On Jan. 22, 1884, Railing went to the Faust family home in Milltown. There, he convinced Annie Faust to go with him on the pretext that they were going to visit his father in Southampton Township. Instead, Railing took the woman to Carlisle where they stopped at the Franklin House Hotel on South Hanover Street and registered as a couple under a false name.

Later that evening, Railing took Faust to a doctor’s office somewhere in Carlisle where authorities believed she underwent an abortion procedure. Around 9 p.m. Jan. 22, the couple returned to Franklin House where they departed almost immediately for the home of her sister, Mrs. David Halter, near Lees Cross Roads. There, Faust lingered until her death around 4 p.m. Jan. 26.

Before dying, Faust declared to her sister and brother-in-law that Railing was her seducer and that an abortion was performed somewhere in Carlisle by a middle-aged man. “She could not locate the place nor give the name of the person who committed the act,” The Sentinel reported on Feb. 2, 1884. “She had only been in Carlisle a few times and was not familiar with the names of the streets.”

With Railing in custody, the case against him could proceed in Cumberland County Court. On Aug. 29, 1884, defense attorneys went before Judge Herman to argue for a change of venue. “By reason of the articles published in various newspapers of the county, the mind of the public had become so inflamed and incensed against Railing and had already so decided as to his guilt,” The Sentinel reported, summarizing the defense's position.

“The attorneys for the commonwealth argued that public feeling was against the crime itself rather than against the defendant,” the newspaper story reads. “It [the public] was not excited to a greater extent in this case than it had in others, and that it would be an easy matter to get an impartial jury to try him.”

The judge then decided that Railing could have a fair trial in Cumberland County.

The system wasted no time. The trial began the very next day, Aug. 30, with testimony from David Halter. He told the jury that Railing and Faust had arrived at the home in Lees Cross Roads on Jan. 23, and, while there, she became sick.

Beyond that, the defense and prosecution argued the merits of whether the deathbed declaration by Annie Faust should be admissible as part of the record.

Herman ruled that a dying declaration was admissible “where the death of the person was the subject of the charge or a necessary ingredient of the crime.”

Was there black powder?

Early in the trial, Dr. Marshall of Shippensburg testified that he was called in on Jan. 25, to attend to Faust during the final stages of her illness. He told the jury the patient suffered from pain due to inflammation of the peritoneum, a membrane that lines the inner abdominal wall. Marshall believed the condition was caused by a miscarriage.

Though the autopsy confirmed that the inflammation had extended into her womb, there were no signs of any lacerations or other injuries from medical instruments used in abortions. When asked whether the death could have been caused by drugs that induce a miscarriage, Marshall testified that an examination of the intestines and other organs showed no signs of such drugs.

The trial continued on Sept. 1 when the prosecution recalled Marshall who confirmed that Railing had approached him to conduct an abortion on Faust. “Railing had told him that he had got into trouble and would have to get out of it in some way,” The Sentinel reported. “The doctor was then requested by the defense to state whether any black powders were known that could be injected into the womb without at once producing instantaneous and violent pain and leave visible traces of the drug.”

Marshall was just the first in a series of doctors defense attorneys called to testify to the nonexistence of a black powder that could induce abortions. The defense based this line of questions on a statement Faust made on her deathbed that, at the time of the procedure, the unidentified abortionist had injected two black powders into her body.

Marshall testified that a sufficient quantity of ergot could produce an abortion, but it would leave behind traces of violence.

Dr. Kieffer of Carlisle testified that he had no knowledge of a black powder, but told jurors there were substances such as water that can be injected without leaving a visible trace.

Defense attorneys advanced the theory that the miscarriage that resulted in Faust’s death was caused by the long drive to her sister’s house in a horse-drawn sleigh on a chilly night. Her condition was compounded further by her sleeping in a cold room. Kieffer testified that not only was such a scenario possible, it could be the probable cause of the woman’s death.

During that second day of testimony, Mrs. Faust confirmed that Railing had taken her daughter away on Jan. 22. Hotel staff testified that a young man matching the description of Railing was seen that day at the Franklin House in Carlisle. The prosecution also admitted into evidence Railing’s signature along with the hotel register that included a matching reference to “Charles Hope and lady.”

Conviction and reversal

On day three, attorneys on both sides used much of the morning to deliver their closing statements. Herman then charged the jury that deliberated from 12:30 to 2:10 p.m., when they adjourned to the Franklin House for dinner. The jury then returned to the courthouse to continue their work.

At 3:20 p.m. on Sept. 2, the jury delivered a guilty verdict drawing no visible reaction from Railing. “The accused may be known from the fact that he occupied a seat by his counsel, otherwise one would suppose him a disinterested spectator,” The Sentinel reported. “His features, which indicate great firmness, remained unchanged, and only during the address of his counsel did that firmness waver, and he manifested his feelings in tears.”

Railing was eventually sentenced to five years at the Eastern State Penitentiary. However, the State Supreme Court, in October 1885, reversed the lower court ruling on the grounds that Herman should not have admitted the dying declaration of the victim. The ruling by Herman did not fit the interpretation of the abortion laws in effect at the time.

The high court referenced case law where dying declarations are only admissible in homicide cases. As a rule, the death of the deceased must be the subject of the charge, and the circumstances of the death the subject of the declaration. In this case, Railing was indicted for committing an abortion that may have resulted in the death of Faust. Though the high court opened the path for a trial on homicide charges, the prosecution opted not to follow through and Railing went free.