Cumberland County Historical Society to launch search for executive director

Given that COVID-19 safety protocols are still in place, this next search could follow a similar pattern. It could take months before the board of trustees is in a position to hire someone.

“I suspect it will be after the first of the year,” Smith said. Jan. 1 marks the start of the society’s 2022 fiscal year.

Finances are always a challenge for a nonprofit organization, Smith said, adding that the society draws revenue from supporting members and from a solid investment portfolio.

“There are things we want to do as a society to address all of our needs,” Smith said. “We have office space needs. We have an extreme storage space need. That’s going to involve a capital campaign. Anybody who comes into this position is going to be faced with that challenge right from the get-go.”

Smith retired about 11 years ago as the society’s librarian. He has served as the editor of the historical society journal for about 16 years. A trustee for six years, he served as board president for two years.

