Cumberland County Historical Society launches digital archives on local COVID-19 response

The Cumberland County Historical Society launched a digital archive titled, “Cumberland County during COVID-19: Archiving History as it Happens.”
The society is encouraging the public to share the stories, pictures and videos they have posted on social media of how they are responding to new daily routines brought on by the pandemic and the need for social distancing.
“These pictures and videos are snapshots of history as it is happening,” said Lindsay Varner, community outreach director. “We would like to gather these not only to document what is happening for future generations but also to connect people during the community’s social isolation.
“Every donated story is uploaded to a digital Story Map,” Varner said. “We are working to update the map daily so people can see how the community is responding to the pandemic. This project is an opportunity for our staff to use their historical expertise while also practicing social distancing. I hope this project will provide inspiration and connection to residents in Cumberland County.”
To contribute a story or picture visit the Story Map at https://arcg.is/1G1GWe. Readers can also contribute by contacting Varner by email at lvarner@historicalsociety.com.
Topics for stories are not limited and can include commentary on how COVID-19 is impacting you, your family, business or daily life; inspirational stories in the community; or stories of resiliency. Video submissions should be under two minutes and descriptions for pictures and videos limited to 250 words or less.
“Like everyone in our community, CCHS is practicing social distancing for the health and safety of the community, but our staff continues to work diligently from home,” said Jason Illari, the society's executive director. “This digital archive is one way to continue our mission to collect, engage and share stories.”
