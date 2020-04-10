Cumberland County Historical Society launches a digital archives on local COVID-19 response

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Cumberland County Historical Society launched a digital archive titled, “Cumberland County during COVID-19: Archiving History as it Happens.”

CCHS is encouraging the public to share the stories, pictures and videos they have posted on social media of how they are responding to new daily routines brought on by the pandemic and the need for social distancing.

“These pictures and videos are snapshots of history as it is happening,” said Lindsay Varner, community outreach director. “We would like to gather these not only to document what is happening for future generations but also to connect people during the community’s social isolation.

“Every donated story is uploaded to a digital Story Map,” Varner added. “We are working to update the Map daily so people can see how the community is responding to the pandemic. This project is an opportunity for our staff to use their historical expertise while also practicing social distancing. I hope this project will provide inspiration and connection to residents in Cumberland County.”

To contribute a story or picture visit the Story Map at https://arcg.is/1G1GWe. Readers can also contribute by contacting Varner by email at lvarner@historicalsociety.com.