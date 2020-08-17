Cumberland County Historical Society hosts Rightfully Hers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cumberland County Historical Society is hosting a new popup display from the National Archives, Rightfully Hers, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

Rightfully Hers contains simple messages exploring the history of the ratification of the 19th amendment, women’s voting rights before and after the 19th and its impact today.

Despite decades of marches, petitions and public debate to enshrine a woman’s right to vote in the constitution, the 19th Amendment did not grant voting rights for all. The challenges of its passage reverberate to the ongoing fight for gender equity today.

“The ratification of the 19th Amendment was a landmark moment in American history that dramatically changed the electorate, and although it enshrined in the U.S. Constitution fuller citizenship for women many remained unable to vote,” said Rightfully Hers co-curator Jennifer N. Johnson.

Rightfully Hers is organized by the National Archives and Records Administration. In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, the National Archives has launched a nationwide initiative and major display that explores the generations-long fight for universal woman suffrage.

This exhibit runs through Dec. 27.