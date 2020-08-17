Cumberland County Historical Society hosts Rightfully Hers

The Cumberland County Historical Society is hosting a new popup display from the National Archives, Rightfully Hers, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
Rightfully Hers contains simple messages exploring the history of the ratification of the 19th amendment, women’s voting rights before and after the 19th and its impact today.
Despite decades of marches, petitions and public debate to enshrine a woman’s right to vote in the constitution, the 19th Amendment did not grant voting rights for all. The challenges of its passage reverberate to the ongoing fight for gender equity today.
“The ratification of the 19th Amendment was a landmark moment in American history that dramatically changed the electorate, and although it enshrined in the U.S. Constitution fuller citizenship for women many remained unable to vote,” said Rightfully Hers co-curator Jennifer N. Johnson.
Rightfully Hers is organized by the National Archives and Records Administration. In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, the National Archives has launched a nationwide initiative and major display that explores the generations-long fight for universal woman suffrage.
This exhibit runs through Dec. 27.
The Cumberland County Historical Society’s museum is open Mondays 3-7 p.m., Tuesday—Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and the first Saturday of the month noon – 4 p.m. The museum is free to the public.
CCHS preserves and exhibits items from the county and currently has its rotating exhibit, Artifacts Speaks open to the public. This collaborative effort showcases items from other historical institution in the county to tell new and interesting stories in Cumberland County.
