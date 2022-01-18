Cumberland County Historical Society becomes heir to gold mine of history courtesy of late Jim and Mary Bradley

In a way, the Christmas card was his farewell to this world.

Richard Tritt was surprised when he received the annual holiday greeting from his old friend Jim Bradley two weeks after the photographer died on Dec. 31, 2020. A relative had mailed it.

“This final card was different from all the others,” said Tritt, photo curator with the Cumberland County Historical Society. “It was in color, not black and white.”

The last time Bradley had visited the society headquarters in Carlisle was to return a slide that he had borrowed from the collection of photo images housed in the basement of the North Pitt Street building.

During that holiday season, Bradley fell at his home on North Second Street in Harrisburg, suffering injuries that placed him in a nursing home. He later died from complications at age 84.

Deep down, Tritt can’t help but wonder if something akin to grief had claimed Bradley's life.

“The greatest joy and biggest tragedy in Jim’s life was his wife Mary,” Tritt said. “He deeply loved her and they did everything together. They encouraged each other in their endeavors. After Mary’s untimely death from cancer in 2009, Jim was never the same. He missed her immensely and never got over her death. He looked forward to being with her again one day.”

Power couple

Were it not for their legacy and the generosity of their estate, the Bradley story could have ended with his burial. Instead, the historical society is the sole heir to approximately $400,000 along with three collections of archival material spanning decades of local, regional and state history.

Tritt estimates the Jim Bradley photo collection numbers over a million images preserved as prints, slides and negatives. Beyond that, there are the writings of Mary O. Bradley, a reporter and columnist for the Patriot-News who touched on a variety of history topics. Lastly, the couple donated their collection of books and other resources to the society library and archives.

“These collections will be a permanent reminder of this great couple, who lived life so fully and left so much for us and future generations to enjoy,” Tritt said.

Of the $400,000, about $360,000 was bequeathed to the Cumberland County Historical Society endowment fund while the other $40,000 has been set aside for the long-term maintenance of the photo collection, said David Smith, interim executive director of the society.

At just over $3 million, the fund generates income that enables the society to operate at its current location while offering the public a range of programs and services, Smith said. Much depends on the generosity of donors to build up the endowment, he said.

“For the first time in a number of years, it’s growing again,” Smith said of the fund. “The endowment has been static for a while.” The hope is the donation from the Bradley estate would encourage others to contribute.

“We’re not your typical county historical society,” Smith said. “There are a lot of things that we want to do beyond this level. We’re running out of space. Eventually, we’re going to have to build another building."

Moving the photo collection from the Bradley home to North Pitt Street required the society to convert a section of its basement into a room to house drawers of negatives and boxes of slides and print images.

Right track

Though he lived in Harrisburg, Bradley had roots in Cumberland County. He was born during a blizzard on Jan. 24, 1936, and grew up in Mount Zion in South Middleton Township, Tritt said. “The railroad was nearby as well as Carlisle Junction, where there was a lot of activity. This is where Jim learned to love railroading. He went on all these different excursions and railroad trips around the country.”

About one-third of the Bradley photo collection focuses on the railroads of the Northeast. This amounts to hundreds of thousands of images. Other segments focus on railroads and rail activity in other parts of the U.S. and even other countries. Bradley even had maps detailing the routes.

“One reason why we’re not typical is the Carlisle Indian Industrial School,” Tritt said. “That was something that drew international attention to Carlisle and Cumberland County.”

It’s not unusual for society staff to receive requests for Indian School photos from researchers around the globe. A similar scenario could develop among enthusiasts of the Bradley collection.

“They know of him and his reputation,” Tritt said. “They’re chomping at the bit to come and see. It’s going to attract a new audience from all over the country. There’s a whole world out there of people interested in railroads.”

The transfer of the Bradley collection started in 2016 and the majority of the images still need to be processed and scanned into the historical society's system. In recent years, volunteers have come on just to work toward that goal.

A half-century career

A 1953 graduate of Boiling Springs High School, Bradley enlisted in the Navy and was trained at its photography school. For 50 years, he photographed the people, places and events of central Pennsylvania. From 1958 to 1987, Bradley worked for Allied Pix Service, a commercial studio that provided images to such news outlets as the Patriot-News York bureau, where he met his future wife Mary Ormanoski.

The couple married on May 10, 1975, and settled in a three-story row home — the first floor of which was taken up by his dark room, photography lab and storage shelves. As long-time historical society members, the Bradleys hosted slide show presentations with Mary acting as narrator and Jim operating the projector. He often attended society exhibits and events, taking photos for the nonprofit organization.

“He had an eye for composition,” Tritt said. “He photographed from all angles and sometimes unusual vantage points. He had a way of capturing the moment.”

One day, Jim Bradley invited Tritt for a drive around South Middleton Township to see places special to him.

“He loved nature, farms, streams, animals and people,” Tritt said. “He loved to talk to everyone and was not shy about starting a conversation. That’s how he got so many people to allow him to photograph them.”

In many cases, with an estate, the society receives donations of artifacts, documents and photographs packed into boxes and left at its building with no real organization. That was not the case with Jim and Mary Bradley.

“The photo collection was very well organized and documented when it came to us,” Tritt said. “Jim wrote a description and date on the back of every print. The photos and negatives were basically in chronological order. He organized his files by date. All we had to do was come up with a numbering system.”

The collection is divided into categories that include railroads, counties and municipalities, Bradley and related families, miscellaneous categories, small prints and color slides.

