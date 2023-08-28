A journalist described the Court of Honor as the most beautiful scene ever witnessed in downtown Carlisle.

It was Saturday evening, Aug. 21, 1909, and the decorations committee of the Old Home Week homecoming celebration had just turned on the electric light display in the Square.

“For hours the streets and pavements were crowded by admiring thousands,” The Carlisle Evening Herald reported two days later. “The highest expectation of the committee had been realized.”

Four large arches resembling marble enclosed the crossroads where Hanover Street intersected with Main Street – known today as High Street.

Each arch was illuminated by hundreds of white incandescent bulbs that extended out in festoons beyond the Square to other arches positioned about a block away.

The four outlying arches represented the volunteer fire companies active in Carlisle Borough at the time. “The keystone of each arch blazes forth in letters of electric light or by insignia the company to which it has been dedicated,” The Herald reported.

To the west, at Pitt and Main streets, was the arch for the Good Will Fire Company located in close proximity to the Cumberland Valley Railroad depot.

To the north was the arch for the Union Fire Company, which was organized on April 6, 1789. To the east, at Main and Bedford streets, was the arch for the Cumberland Fire Company which was celebrating its centennial in 1909.

Finally, to the south, the coat of arms of the Empire Hook and Ladder Company decorated the arch at Hanover and Pomfret streets.

Led by builder Daniel Dysert, the committee included architect August Gehring who designed the arches. At first, the committee wanted to do something on a smaller scale that focused attention on honoring Cumberland.

“They would build as much as the funds in hand would permit,” The Herald reported. The committee had a starting budget of around $700 – less than $21,000 in today’s money, according to an inflation calculator posted online by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Gradually, public interest grew as the project moved forward and an important bid from the Carlisle Gas and Water Company came in much lower than expected. The design was modified as donations poured in pushing the cash available to about $1,700 or just under $53,000 today.

Eventually, citizens followed the lead of the committee and decorated homes, public buildings and businesses, The Herald reported. “The spirit of improvement is contagious ... more contagious than smallpox, but not so fatal.”

W.C. Clarke owned a bookstore downtown that narrowly escaped destruction by fire about a week before the Court of Honor light display was turned on.

Store clerk Lyman Hertzler was holding a lit candle as he tried to ignite the window gas, The Herald reported. “Suddenly there was a great burst of flame. The window was filled with fire, the store with smoke and his arms were severely burned. Several young men who were passing rushed into the store, opened the rear windows, and together with Hertzler, grabbed the burning material and threw it into the street.”

At the time, the shop window was decorated with flags, party novelties and other articles on sale due to Old Home Week, according to newspaper accounts.

