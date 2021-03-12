Coronavirus - 1 Year Later: Digital archives are in place to record COVID history in Cumberland County as it happens

Cara Curtis was struck by the stark contrast right outside her workplace.

On a typical afternoon, the parking lot beside the Carlisle post office would be filled with vehicles owned by local residents out on business or eating lunch downtown. Spaces would be at a premium.

“There was emptiness where there should be people,” said Curtis, archives and library director of the Cumberland County Historical Society.

She snapped a photo of the pandemic scene playing out in her present day. It was mid-March 2020 when COVID-19 forced stay-at-home orders and the shutdown of businesses across Pennsylvania.

Since then, like everyone else, the people of Cumberland County have endured 12 months of turbulence from a pandemic that overlapped with a social justice movement and fierce partisan politics.

“We are living in an historic time whether we like it or not,” Curtis said. “This is something that’s going to be looked at and studied for centuries to come. We want to make sure we are capturing it at different angles.”

What the images say