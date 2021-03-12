Coronavirus - 1 Year Later: Digital archives are in place to record COVID history in Cumberland County as it happens

Cara Curtis was struck by the stark contrast right outside her workplace.
On a typical afternoon, the parking lot beside the Carlisle post office would be filled with vehicles owned by local residents out on business or eating lunch downtown. Spaces would be at a premium.
“There was emptiness where there should be people,” said Curtis, archives and library director of the Cumberland County Historical Society.
She snapped a photo of the pandemic scene playing out in her present day. It was mid-March 2020 when COVID-19 forced stay-at-home orders and the shutdown of businesses across Pennsylvania.
Since then, like everyone else, the people of Cumberland County have endured 12 months of turbulence from a pandemic that overlapped with a social justice movement and fierce partisan politics.
“We are living in an historic time whether we like it or not,” Curtis said. “This is something that’s going to be looked at and studied for centuries to come. We want to make sure we are capturing it at different angles.”
What the images say
Last April, the Historical Society launched a digital archive titled “Cumberland County during COVID-19: Archiving History as it Happens.” The project encouraged the public to share the stories, pictures and videos they posted on social media of how they responded to new daily routines driven by the need to mask up and observe social distancing.
Every item donated was uploaded to a digital Story Map that is searchable by community. It tells the COVID-19 story from the perspective of a broad range of people who live and work from the West Shore to Shippensburg and points in between. The images on display on the society’s website bring back memories and mixed emotions.
There is shock in seeing closure signs in shop windows.
There is faith in seeing hospital workers pray before a shift.
There is humor on a sign outside a Carlisle theater that poked fun at the mad rush for toilet paper with the Indiana Jones inspired movie title “Raiders of the Last 2-Ply”.
There is charity in the donation of face masks to Shippensburg and Mechanicsburg police officers by the Hello Gorgeous Boutique in Camp Hill.
And there is determination in the recent addition of Carlisle police officers and firefighters lining up to get vaccinated.
“It is a full spectrum of experiences,” Curtis said of the Story Map. “I’m sure we haven’t captured everything. We want to keep gathering stories because those stories have evolved.”
In the moment
Last spring, Dickinson College launched its own digital project to collect the pandemic experiences of past and present students, faculty members, administrators and staff.
“We have been very appreciative of the contributions made so far,” college archivist Jim Gerencser said. “The response has been relatively light, no more than 20 submissions through the online form. We will continue it for the duration. We are encouraging people to share more.”
One alumna shared poetry she wrote during Lent last spring that mentioned COVID-19. Another graduate shared blog entries. A current student couldn’t travel to return home so she produced a video on what it was to be on campus during the lockdown.
The Historical Society and Dickinson College started their digital archives in response to a noticeable lack of personal stories handed down from the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic.
The onset of COVID-19 last spring led to questions on how Carlisle and Cumberland County responded to the earlier health crisis. While some records exist from 102 years ago, there were gaps in the historical narrative that prompted the society and the college to be proactive and collect pandemic history as it is happening.
“This is one of few times when you know you are living in an historic moment,” Gerencser said “It’s not often that we realize it in the moment that something important is happening. This is clearly one of those moments.”
Technology helps
The difference between the past and the present lies with technology that makes it easier for historians to chronicle events in real-time moment-to-moment.
For example, in 1918, Dickinson College ceased the publication of both the campus newspaper and the yearbook, Gerenscer said. Back then, the students were sent home where they received an occasional mailer with scant updates.
Today, the internet allows student journalists to continue to post campus news and feature stories on the Dickinsonian website. Archives staff members can easily cut and paste email bulletins issued by the office of the college president along with official notices posted on the college website.
Meanwhile at the Historical Society, Curtis and her staff are doing the same thing with postings from social media sites. The society is also the official repository of record for The Sentinel newspaper that has been covering the crisis from day one with periodic updates that include case counts and community developments.
It’s not just digital sources. Both the society and college are collecting relevant paper documents that could be useful to future researchers and historians. There are also artifacts such as the face masks distributed by Carlisle’s Community Action Network and bottles of hand sanitizer manufactured by Hook & Flask Still Works of Carlisle.
The future past
For now, Dickinson College is storing its COVID-19 digital history in a file on its server. “We haven’t developed a plan yet for sharing those stories,” Gerencser said. “Our immediate goal was about creating a record for the future. At some time, we will create an online exhibit so that we can share what was shared with us.”
As part of its current exhibit “In Light of the Past,” the Trout Gallery at Dickinson College has a display of photographs from people reflecting their experiences with COVID-19.
The Historical Society plans is to keep the Story Map updated as new material is submitted. In the future, Curtis would like to collect the oral histories of people who were on the front-line of the COVID-19 crisis. In the past, staff has collected these histories by way of in-person interviews recorded on video.
“It is easier to reflect on these things once they are further in the past,” Curtis said. “You can look at the bigger picture and see it in the context of everything else that is going on. We’re too close to it right now. It’s still evolving. It’s still happening.”
