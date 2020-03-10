Citizen's Fire Company firefighter Jerome Guise is one of 17 first-responders to die in the line of duty in Cumberland County history

Citizen’s Fire Company firefighter Jerome Guise is the first firefighter in Cumberland County history to die of traumatic injuries while engaged in a structure fire, local fire historian Randy Watts said Tuesday.

Guise, 34, was one of two people killed in a house fire early Monday morning in the 1500 block of Boiling Springs Road in Monroe Township.

A volunteer with Citizen’s Fire Company of Mount Holly Springs, Guise died when the front porch roof collapsed on him, according to county Coroner Charley Hall.

A female resident, Jessica Diehl, 36, was found dead on the second story of the house, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. A male occupant of the home was transported to the Lehigh Valley Burn Center with severe injuries, police said.

The author of several books on the fire service, Watts wrote and published a 2020 book titled “A History of Fire Protection in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania 1920-2020.” In it, he documented the line-of-duty deaths of 16 local firefighters, fire police and emergency medical personnel in Cumberland County.