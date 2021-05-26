Ceremony to rededicate Lincoln Cemetery in Carlisle scheduled for Memorial Day

A Remembrance and Rededication Ceremony will be held at the Lincoln Cemetery in Memorial Park in Carlisle at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

The public is invited to gather around the flagpole where community volunteers had painted a mural patterned after the flag used by the U.S. Colored Troops during the Civil War.

“Deputy Mayor Sean Schultz is expected to give a statement,” said Towanda Hunter-Stallworth, who is helping to organize the Memorial Day observance. “Part of the program includes a litany of remembrance and rededication led by area clergy.”

Army Col. Kandace Daffin, a student at the Army War College at Carlisle Barracks, will be the guest speaker.

The ceremony will incorporate elements of the traditional Memorial Day service held every year by the nearby Haines-Stackfield American Legion Post. This includes a roll call of veterans who have died since last spring.

For years, post members have kept alive the memory of this African American cemetery where many veterans are buried, Hunter-Stallworth said. This Memorial Day, Carlisle Borough is taking a more active role as local residents rally behind the effort to restore the sanctity of a burial ground without grave markers, she said.

