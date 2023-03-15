Two pistols that once belonged to Gen. Omar Bradley were returned Monday to the U.S. Army War College at Carlisle Barracks almost 44 years after the weapons were stolen from a museum exhibit in Upton Hall.

The German made pistols — a Luger and a Walther PPK — were given to Bradley during World War II by soldiers under the his command, said Gregory Statler, director of the collections division of the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center in Middlesex Township.

As the last five-star general of the U.S. Army, Bradley was one of the initial supporters of the Military History Institute — the precursor to USAHEC, Statler said. “He was an early donor. We have his collection of papers, artifacts and photographs. There was an Omar Bradley museum on post starting in the early 1970s up until we moved out of Upton Hall around 2005.”

USAHEC has ties to the war college.

The crime

On May 10, 1979, Michael Corbett, a civilian, used a screwdriver to pry open a display case containing the two pistols, said Madison Darhower, a museum technician for USAHEC.

“He put one gun down his shirt,” she said, referring to documents filed in federal court by investigators in the case. “He put the other gun with his brother who did the same thing.”

“That’s what the FBI believes happened,” Statler said. “His [Corbett’s] brother may have been involved, but they’re not 100% sure.”

Back in 1979, museum security was not what it is today, said Douglas Cubbison, curator at USAHEC. He added, more than likely, the display case holding the two pistols was secured by a commercial grade lock that was relatively easy to defeat.

While the theft was documented, investigators had no solid leads to track down a culprit, Cubbison said. “The gentleman wore gloves. He left no fingerprints. There were no cameras at that time. He walked in and he walked out.”

“The technology was very rudimentary back in the day,” Statler said. “The exhibit cases were not constructed to the standards that they are today. We now have security cameras throughout the galleries. We have guards on duty. Our exhibit cases are more secure. It would take special keys and special techniques to get into them.”

Case closed

A news release issued Monday by the Museum of the American Revolution detailed the years-long investigation that eventually led to Corbett’s arrest and guilty plea and the return of 50 artifacts to 16 museums and historical societies throughout the country.

In 2009, Upper Merion Township detectives and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office in eastern Pennsylvania reopened a cold case investigation of thefts of valuable antique firearms and other items that occurred between 1968 and 1979 from the Valley Forge Historical Society Museum in Valley Forge, as well as other museums, the news release states.

During that investigation, a confidential source turned over several antique firearms believed to have been stolen from museums in Pennsylvania, including an 18th century flintlock musket stolen from the Valley Forge Museum in 1970 and a 1775 musket stolen from a museum in Schohanie, New York, according to the news release.

The FBI Art Crime team and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania joined the investigation in 2016. In May 2017, FBI agents with the assistance of Upper Marion Township detectives executed a search warrant on a residence in Newark, Delaware.

The warrant was based on information gleaned from a variety of sources, including the Museum of the American Revolution, confidential sources and Delaware County court documents. As a result, law enforcement agents recovered a number of antique firearms and other items believed to have been stolen from museums, the newsrelease states.

From there, the U.S. Attorney’s Office worked to determine the source of the items by contacting museums throughout the country and researching numerous documents. The office was assisted by the FBI Art Crime Team, the Upper Merion Township Police Department, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office and the Museum of the American Revolution.

In 2021, Corbett was indicted by a grand jury in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania for possession of firearms and other items stolen from museums, including the World War II Luger pistol taken from the Bradley museum of Carlisle Barracks, the press release states.

Corbett pled guilty and, as part of the plea agreement, he agreed to turn over to the government other stolen firearms to which he had access including the Walther PPK presentation pistol stolen from the Bradley museum.

The welcome back

The Luger was captured by U.S. soldiers during the Tunisian campaign in North Africa, Statler said. During that campaign, in the spring of 1943, Bradley was a brigadier general in command of the U.S. II Corps, according to www.history.com.

Eventually, Bradley was chosen by supreme commander Dwight Eisenhower to be the field commander for American forces during Operation Overlord, the Allied invasion of Normandy. As a lieutenant general, Bradley oversaw the first American landings at Omaha and Utah beaches before taking command of the First Army and later the 12th Army Group during the advance across France into Germany, according to www.history.com.

The Walther PPK was presented to Bradley by soldiers of the 90th Infantry Division, Statler said. That division saw action in Normandy, northern France, the Ardennes, the Rhineland and Central Europe, according to www.history.army.mil.

Madison Darhower was the museum technician who represented USAHEC during a ceremony Monday when the two pistols were officially returned to the custody of Carlisle Barracks.

“It was a wonderful feeling,” Darhower said. “Omar Bradley is a big part of our collection. I get to work with his artifacts on a daily basis.”

“We would like to thank everybody who was involved in this, especially the members of the law enforcement community,” Statler said. He added that both pistols are in relatively good shape and are awaiting a detailed assessment by conservation staff.

USAHEC staff is kicking around the idea of putting the two pistols on display to tell the story about the theft and the recovery, Statler said. Nothing has been decided as yet.

Photos: Army Heritage Days at Army Heritage and Education Center