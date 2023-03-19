The Old Courthouse on the Square in Carlisle will soon receive another historic mark of distinction.

Cumberland County commissioners Thursday accepted a $120 donation from Historic Carlisle Inc. to place a Civil War building plaque on the building.

“It will be placed just to the left of the front doors,” said Brent Durham, county director of facilities management. Historic Carlisle Inc. will have a one-day reenactment on June 10 to commemorate the 160th anniversary of the July 1, 1863, shelling of Carlisle, he said.

As part of the event, the group is hosting walking tours where guides will talk about the buildings that stood in downtown Carlisle during the shelling, Durham said. “Their hope is to unveil the plaque at a ceremony.”

In 2013, Historic Carlisle Inc. launched its Civil War Building Plaque Program, sponsored in conjunction with Carlisle Borough, the Cumberland County Historical Society and the local Historic Architectural Review Board. The program showcases Civil War-era buildings that witnessed the 1863 Confederate occupation and shelling of the town.

Measuring 8.5 inches wide by 5 inches high, the plaque reads “Civil War building, Carlisle, July 1863,” Durham said.

The Old Courthouse was hit with shrapnel during the shelling. The scars of the invasion remain today on the front columns and façade. The story behind the damage began on June 30, 1863, during the Confederate invasion of Pennsylvania.

On that day, Rebel infantry under Lt. Gen. Richard Ewell left Carlisle for Gettysburg after receiving orders to rejoin the main body of the Army of Northern Virginia. The plan to assault Harrisburg was canceled.

As Confederate soldiers moved out, they were replaced late in the afternoon of July 1 by a formation of New York guardsmen and Pennsylvania militia under the command of William “Baldy” Smith.

Happy to be liberated, Carlisle residents treated the tired and hungry soldiers to an impromptu picnic on the Square. But the jubilation was short-lived.

A formation of Confederate cavalry under Brig. Gen. Fitzhugh Lee was coming up the York Road hoping to join up with Ewell. Lee had not received word that the infantry had moved on. Instead of friendly forces, the rebels were confronted by a town occupied by Union soldiers.

Lee demanded the surrender of Carlisle, but Smith refused. This prompted Rebel horse artillery, under orders from Confederate Gen. Jeb Stuart, to fire on the town. Shells landed in many places, but few injuries were reported. By midnight, Stuart received orders from Lee that a battle was developing in Gettysburg, so Stuart and his men departed south toward the ensuring fight.

The three-day Battle of Gettysburg resulted in a decisive Confederate defeat ending the invasion.

Close 1 of 13 An Inside Look: Photos of the Cumberland County Historic Courthouse An Inside Look, a new series from the Sentinel, aims to take readers into the curious places Cumberland County has to offer from the comfort of their living rooms. 1 of 13