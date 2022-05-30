Carlisle salutes those who served and sacrificed with Memorial Day ceremony and parade

Chris Winchester was there in spirit along North Hanover Street in downtown Carlisle.

A Marine corporal from Alabama, he died in 2005 — the victim of an improvised explosive device during a combat tour in Iraq.

“Memorial Day means a lot. ... It’s literally everything that I stand for,” said Staff Sgt. Joshua Ward, a close friend and fellow Marine. "I got buddies who are not here to celebrate it, so it’s my job to celebrate for them.”

A recruiter living in North Middleton Township, Ward has a few more months to go before his retirement as a career man. He was among the hundreds of local residents who lined the parade route Monday morning.

A short distance away, Marcia Leeds of Penn Township waited for the commemoration to begin. She was thinking of her father, Marshall Hurley, who survived battles in World War II only to struggle later in life with his own inner wounds.

One Christmas Day, a long time ago, Hurley was hunkered down when an enemy soldier lobbed a grenade into his foxhole and killed a war buddy right beside him.

“My dad was in pretty bad shape when he came home from the service,” she recalled. “He has passed away. He would’ve been in his hundreds.

“We have quite a history of people being in the service,” Leeds added. “I had two brothers in Vietnam. They came back…Thank the Lord. They were not injured, but I think that anybody that comes back from Vietnam…It stays with them for a long time. It sticks with them forever.”

History was on the march right down the center of Carlisle and into the Veterans Courtyard on the Square. Neil Delisanti did his part in the uniform of the Cumberland County Honor Guard.

“This is a day set aside to remember, honor and appreciate the service and sacrifice of veterans – particularly those who lost their lives in combat,” the retired Army colonel said. “There are a few people I know who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Those people are on my mind.”

So much of Memorial Day in Carlisle focused on correcting an oversight in history. The ceremony that followed the parade marked the addition of names to the monument that honors the county’s Civil War dead.

Five Black soldiers, all veterans of the famed 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry, were finally recognized for their service. The staff of the Cumberland County Historical Society (CCHS) spearheaded the effort that identified Army Sgt. Alfred Whiting and privates Henry King, Augustus Lewis, Edward Parks and Stewart Woods. The cost of adding their names to the monument was funded by an anonymous donor.

“History is an ever changing story of our collective achievements, triumphs, tragedies and failures,” Shawn Gladden, CCHS executive director, told the crowd. “As many of us who study, collect and teach history already know there are some stories that have been lost to history or have not been told yet. I am proud to say that today we get to add five names that were left out when this monument was erected back in 1871.”

Gladden recognized in particular the work of Cara Curtis, CCHS archives and library director.

Louis Werdebach, a 1979 Carlisle High School graduate and senior defense intelligence expert, was the guest speaker during the Memorial Day ceremony on the Square. He recalled how free Black communities throughout Pennsylvania were under threat during the 1863 invasion by the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia.

“As we know, the Battle of Carlisle took place right here on July 1, 1863, when Stuart’s cavalry briefly engaged Union militia under Maj. Gen. William ‘Baldy’ Smith,” Werdebach said. He referred to damage from cannon fire still visible in the columns and front façade of the Old Courthouse directly behind the speaker’s podium.

“We are here today to set things right and add their names,” Werdebach said. “We don’t know a lot about these five men, but it’s clear they helped pull our country together and saved the Union.”

Known as the Glory Regiment, the 54th Massachusetts played a major role in the July 18, 1863 assault on Fort Wagner — one of the fortifications protecting the Confederate port of Charleston, South Carolina. That assault failed and the regiment suffered heavy casualties and was forced to retreat. The history of this first all-African-American regiment was recounted in the 1989 Oscar-winning movie Glory starring Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman and Matthew Broderick.

“White officers commanded Black units,” Werdebach said. “Black recruits received half the pay of their white counterparts. Confederate soldiers executed most Black captives. Our military history includes Black history and Black history is part of Carlisle’s history and Carlisle’s history is part of America’s history. Today, we honor these five men with gratitude and pride.”

During the ceremony, former Mayor Kirk Wilson was honored by state Rep. Barbara Gleim (R-199) and by Rick Olson, commander of the VFW Post 477 of Carlisle. Wilson was recognized for his decades of service in organizing the annual Memorial Day and Veterans Day observances.

"He has been a major contributor leading and executing virtually everything," Olson said. Gleim presented Wilson with an official citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives while Olson said Wilson has been made a life-long member by all the veterans organizations serving the Carlisle area.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

