Carlisle native served with Dewey during the Battle of Manila Bay

Lined up in a column, the Asiatic Squadron spotted the Spanish fleet around 5:06 a.m. Just then, two undersea mines exploded about two miles ahead of the column between the Americans ships and Cavite.

“Evidently the Spaniards are already rattled,” Dewey told Lamberton. Later, the commodore had the opportunity to talk to Spanish leaders who said the premature explosions were done to clear space for their ships to maneuver. Part of their fleet was at anchor under the protection of shore batteries.

At 5:40 a.m., the squadron was within 5,000 yards of the Spanish ships. It was at this point that Dewey turned to the captain of the Olympia and uttered the now famous words: “You may fire when you are ready, Gridley.”

Sometime during the ensuing battle, Lamberton drifted too close to a large-caliber cannon and suffered a concussion that caused bleeding that damaged his eyes. He would eventually go blind.

The American ships cruised back and forth past the Spanish fleet pelting the enemy vessels with naval artillery. “There had been no cessation in the rapidity of fire maintained by our whole squadron,” Dewey wrote, “The effects of its concentration, owing to the fact that our ships were kept so close together, was smothering.”