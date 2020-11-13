Carlisle native served with Dewey during the Battle of Manila Bay

Something got lost in translation between the rival military officers.
Navy Capt. Benjamin Peffer Lamberton was losing his patience with the commandant of the Cavite arsenal in the Philippine islands.
It was the morning of May 2, 1898 – the day after the U.S. Asiatic Squadron defeated the Spanish Pacific Fleet in the Battle of Manila Bay.
A Carlisle native, Lamberton was the chief of staff of Commodore George Dewey, the squadron commander. Dewey had mentioned the former Dickinson College student several times in his autobiography.
The ultimatum
Daybreak on May 2 revealed an act of defiance.
“To my surprise ... the Spanish flag was seen to be again flying over the arsenal,” Dewey wrote. “Captain Lamberton was sent at once to inquire what it meant, and to demand a formal surrender.”
Lamberton arrived off Cavite in the gunboat Petrel. Before leaving to go onshore, he gave the crew instructions to open fire on the arsenal if he didn’t return within an hour.
Upon landing, Lamberton was met by an armed group of soldiers and sailors. When he demanded to know why the Spanish flag had been hoisted, he was told by the commandant, Capt. Sostoa, that the colors had been lowered the day before only as a token of a temporary truce.
“Lamberton’s reply to this evasive excuse was an ultimatum that if the white flag were not hoisted by noon he would open fire,” Dewey wrote. “Captain Sostoa then asked for time in which to refer the matter to Madrid, and this being refused, for time to refer it to the authorities at Manila.”
Lamberton would not budge. Instead, the Carlisle High School graduate insisted on the unconditional surrender of Spanish officers, men and arms. He returned to the Petrel to get ready for action. But the ultimatum worked.
“At 11:35 [a.m.], the white flag was hoisted by the order of Admiral Montojo,” Dewey wrote. “It was that order, peculiarly enough, and not the loss of his squadron, that led to his court-martial upon his return to Spain. Shortly afterward, all the Spanish officers and men evacuated the place [Cavite arsenal].
“Possibly imperfect knowledge of each other’s language by Captain Lamberton and Captain Sostoa led to a misunderstanding of our terms by the Spaniards,” Dewey wrote. “In a way this was fortunate for us as we were in no position to take care of prisoners. We had what we needed: possession of the arsenal, with its machinery, workshops, and supplies, as a base for future operations.”
To battle
The day before, on May 1, Lamberton stood with Dewey on the bridge of the flagship Olympia, an armored cruiser with four 8-inch guns mounted in pairs on two turrets. She also had 10 5-inch guns and six torpedo tubes.
Lined up in a column, the Asiatic Squadron spotted the Spanish fleet around 5:06 a.m. Just then, two undersea mines exploded about two miles ahead of the column between the Americans ships and Cavite.
“Evidently the Spaniards are already rattled,” Dewey told Lamberton. Later, the commodore had the opportunity to talk to Spanish leaders who said the premature explosions were done to clear space for their ships to maneuver. Part of their fleet was at anchor under the protection of shore batteries.
At 5:40 a.m., the squadron was within 5,000 yards of the Spanish ships. It was at this point that Dewey turned to the captain of the Olympia and uttered the now famous words: “You may fire when you are ready, Gridley.”
Sometime during the ensuing battle, Lamberton drifted too close to a large-caliber cannon and suffered a concussion that caused bleeding that damaged his eyes. He would eventually go blind.
The American ships cruised back and forth past the Spanish fleet pelting the enemy vessels with naval artillery. “There had been no cessation in the rapidity of fire maintained by our whole squadron,” Dewey wrote, “The effects of its concentration, owing to the fact that our ships were kept so close together, was smothering.”
In the end, the Spanish fleet was defeated in the first major battle of the Spanish-American War. The Philippines later became a U.S. possession and a target of the Imperial Japanese Navy in the early days of the Pacific War. As for the Olympia, she became a museum ship at the Independence Seaport Museum in Philadelphia.
Early years
Military historian Richard J. Sommers wrote a detailed biography of Benjamin Lamberton for the First Presbyterian Church on the Square in Carlisle. Both the Lamberton and Peffer families were long-time members of the church.
Benjamin Lamberton was born in Carlisle on Feb. 25, 1844, the son of James Findlay Lamberton and Elizabeth Peffer Lamberton, Sommers wrote.
That particular couple had been suspended from the church in 1839, but readmitted in March 1843. Benjamin along with his three brothers and one sister were all baptized into the church on Aug. 10, 1852. Less than four years later, on March 1, 1856, their father died while in Baltimore. He was serving as the Cumberland County prothonotary.
An 1857 graduate of Carlisle High School, Benjamin Lamberton completed three years at Dickinson College. “Seeing the Army officers at Carlisle Barracks had long attracted him to a military career,” Sommers wrote. “The outbreak of Civil War in 1861 brought those inclinations to a head. Still too young to join the Army in 1861, he instead received an appointment as an acting midshipman at the U.S. Naval Academy beginning in September of that year.” At that time, the academy had relocated from Annapolis, Maryland, to Newport, Rhode Island.
Navy career
Lamberton was ranked 18th in his class when he graduated from the academy in November 1864. After three months leave and one month in New York harbor, he joined the crew of the USS Susquehanna in April 1865. The Susquehanna was flagship of a squadron sent to intercept the Confederate ram CSS Stonewall, which took refuge in Havana, Cuba, at the end of the war.
For the next 30 years, Lamberton rose steadily in rank from ensign and master in 1866 to commander in 1885. During that time, he served onboard ships in both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans and on shore.
“One of his most significant assignments was in the Navy Department headquarters as chief of the Bureau of Yards and Docks [in] 1891-1894,” Sommers wrote. “While in Washington, he became close friends with President Grover Cleveland. The two men would often go hunting and fishing together.”
On his 29th birthday, Lamberton married Elizabeth Marshall Stedman, the sister of a Naval Academy classmate. They would have three children: Benjamin Jr., Mary and Elizabeth.
In 1898, Lamberton was selected to command the USS Boston, which was part of the Asiatic Squadron. However, with conflict evident, the Boston’s commander Capt. Frank Wildes refused to relinquish the bridge and Lamberton was appointed chief of staff to Dewey in the lead-up to the Battle of Manila Bay. Lamberton would later command the Olympia from May 25, 1898, to November 1899.
On Oct. 11, 1903, Lamberton was promoted to rear admiral. His failing eyesight affected his remaining years of service. Sommers wrote. “Although he commanded the South Atlantic Squadron for four months and served as chairman of the Light House Board, he had to take frequent sick leave because of his increasing blindness.”
The Sentinel newspaper reported that Lamberton was a frequent visitor to Carlisle where he still had family. In 1907, he returned to Carlisle High School as an honored guest at a graduation ceremony where he presented the diplomas. Lamberton retired from the Navy on Feb. 25, 1906.
His wife Elizabeth died on June 29, 1911. Rear Admiral Lamberton died almost a year later on June 9, 1912, and was buried in Arlington National Cemetery.
In 1918, the Navy commissioned the USS Lamberton, a destroyer that served in the Aleutian Islands during the Pacific War.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
